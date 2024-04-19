“You Should Lead the Guild”: Ernest Obi Leads Procession for Jnr Pope, Shares How Much Producers Pay
- Ernest Obi has joined his other colleagues in mourning late Jnr Pope as he leads procession for the late actor
- Junior Pope and some crew members lost their lives in a boat mishap a few days ago while going for a movie shot in the Riverine area
- Obi also shared how producers treat some of the crew members and advised that they should report to their guild
Nollywood actor, Ernest Obi, has mourned late actor Jnr Pope by leading a procession for him and calling for a change in the movie industry.
Legit.ng had reported that Jnr Pope died while on his way to the movie production in the riverine area. Some crew members also lost their lives in the boat mishap.
In the video sighted online, the actor was speaking with the people who joined the possession and he lamented bitterly of how producers treat their crew members. He said some people get paid N10k.
Obi calls for change
In the viral video, Ernest Obi narrated how crew members would be in the rain, and sun working and they would be paid just peanuts while actors would be in the room chilling and getting fat pay.
The top movie buff noted that crew members should report to their guild if they don't get treated well. He noted that if the crew members had made that call, the boat mishap wouldn't have happened because the guild would have acted before such an incident and not after it.
Below is the video:
How fans reacted to the video
Netizen shave reacted to the video made by Obi. Here are some of the comments below:
Prophet warns Jnr Pope
Legit.ng had reported that the prophecy given to the actor before the boat mishap which eventually claimed his life had surfaced online.
The prophecy given to the actor popped up on social media nine months after it was given.
A Ghanaian prophet, Karma President, had said in a live broadcast that the actor should be careful because of the danger around his life.
