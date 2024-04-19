Ernest Obi has joined his other colleagues in mourning late Jnr Pope as he leads procession for the late actor

Junior Pope and some crew members lost their lives in a boat mishap a few days ago while going for a movie shot in the Riverine area

Obi also shared how producers treat some of the crew members and advised that they should report to their guild

Nollywood actor, Ernest Obi, has mourned late actor Jnr Pope by leading a procession for him and calling for a change in the movie industry.

Legit.ng had reported that Jnr Pope died while on his way to the movie production in the riverine area. Some crew members also lost their lives in the boat mishap.

In the video sighted online, the actor was speaking with the people who joined the possession and he lamented bitterly of how producers treat their crew members. He said some people get paid N10k.

Ernest Obi reacts to Jnr Pope's death. Photo credit @jnrpope/@ernestobimindset

Source: Instagram

Obi calls for change

In the viral video, Ernest Obi narrated how crew members would be in the rain, and sun working and they would be paid just peanuts while actors would be in the room chilling and getting fat pay.

The top movie buff noted that crew members should report to their guild if they don't get treated well. He noted that if the crew members had made that call, the boat mishap wouldn't have happened because the guild would have acted before such an incident and not after it.

Below is the video:

How fans reacted to the video

Netizen shave reacted to the video made by Obi. Here are some of the comments below:

@ikenna_donald_ekwuibe:

"So many irregularities in our woo."

@isio_josep:

"If you don’t stand for something you will fall for anything!! Take a stand."

@queenlaglamourclaire:

"Louderrrr king.:"

@skylar_ibe:

"God bless you Sir."

@kennethokolie:

"You’re speaking the truth bro."

@tyresetroy:

"My boyfriend with the wisdom. Speak sir."

@preciousota:

"Thank you sir."

@aicha03:

"@ernestobimindset for president of Guild.'

@realblessingsunday:

"U have spoken well sir."

@didihendrix:

"God bless Sir."

@uchemirabelpretty:

"How I wish we have people like you a least 10 in the industry things would have a lot different but unfortunately, we only have you and @ugezujugezu who speak the truth always ,even if it will hurt some guts ."

Prophet warns Jnr Pope

Legit.ng had reported that the prophecy given to the actor before the boat mishap which eventually claimed his life had surfaced online.

The prophecy given to the actor popped up on social media nine months after it was given.

A Ghanaian prophet, Karma President, had said in a live broadcast that the actor should be careful because of the danger around his life.

