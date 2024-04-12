Comedian Shark Nation has reacted to the video where TC Okafor said that he poured Fanta into the river

TC Okafor had survived the accident that killed his colleagues as he claimed that he appeased the god first

The comedian asked why he had to pour Fanta as he blamed the actor as the cause of the mishap which killed the others

Comedian Shark Nation has shown his grievance to TC Okafor after he survived the boat mishap that took the lives of several others.

Legit.ng had reported that Okafor had granted an interview where he said that he paid homage to the river before they embarked on the journey that claimed the lives of his colleagues.

In a video made by the comedian, he blamed Okafor for paying homage to the river. According to him, it is not everyone that can perform such a ritual to appease the gods.

Shark Nation slams TC Okafor over Jnr Pope's death. Photo credit @jnrpope/@shaknation_comedy/@tcokafor

Source: Instagram

Shark Nation shares his beliefs

In the video, the skit maker claimed that not everyone can enter such a river. According to him, strangers don't enter some rivers as the effect of their action can be deadly.

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

He accused Okafor of looking for problem and dragging others into it with him.

Sharks Nations makes more accusations

Not done laying blame on the actor, Shark Nation accused actor Okafor of ringing the bell in a market where everyone had been instructed not to do so.

He told his fans to ask people who come from the riverine area what their customs were.

Recall that Sarah Martins had rejoiced that Okafor made the boat mishap that claimed the lives of so many others a few days ago.

See the post here:

How fans reacted to the video

Reactions have trailed the video made by the comedian. Here are some of the comments below:

@softness24:

"Oga rest you nor get anything wer u nor talk make you rest."

@ibrahimjoel491:

"Oga you guys should live this guy alone an talk about the producer that took them to shoot movie in river without life jacket."

@mercyscholaremman:

"He even went ahead to ring bell on the water . Ringing bell is invocation."

@DANNY WADE:

"You are right him use those guys see front the need to investigate that guy him know wait he do."

@onulilly:

"Very correct."

@African biggest bird."

"Oga relax everybody with their own."

@Aloygonzaga1992:

"Oga u no dey make meaning."

@Richie musti:

"My guy way dey talk so you talk too much my na normal thing live the guy alone e no do anything

@ur chef zaddy:

"Oga rest. no be person tell him, he decided to do it by him self. go back and watch it very well."

@Anointed:

"Oga i don't believe the water took them, it was out of carelessness they died. how can someone survive a big river like that without a life jacket."

@Say_hey_to_floral:

"Fanta is good it’s not bad atall I mean all rivers Fanta is good I repeat."

Yul Edochie celebrates TC Okafor

Legit.ng had reported that Edochie had triggered anger among netizens with the way he mourned Jnr Pope.

The actor had died in a boat mishap while he was on his way to the movie set in the riverine area.

Edochie hailed the survivor of the incident. He congratulated him for evading death and said that he would achieve success in Nollywood.

Source: Legit.ng