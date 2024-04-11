Davido's "adopted daughter", Okoli Classic, has confirmed her safety amid a viral video of her on a boat with the late Junior Pope and others

Okoli Classic, who expressed gratitude to fans, revealed she was emotionally traumatised

The content creator's update has left people talking about the tragic incident as many mourn Junior Pope

Fast-rising content creator Okoli Classic was one of the crew members identified on a boat carrying the late actor Junior Pope.

Okoli Classic, who made it to the spotlight after getting N2 million naira from music star Davido, broke her silence following the tragic incident.

Okoli Classic's management reveals she is traumatised following Junior Pope's death. Credit: @okoli-classic

Before the sad event, Okoli Classic had shared a series of videos of her with Junior Pope on a movie set.

Amid the concerns and worries from fans, the rising content creator's management, in an update via her Instastory, has given assurance of Okoli's safety amid viral videos of her on a boat with others.

“Okoli Classic is safe and fine. Thanks to everyone reaching out. She is emotionally traumatised but will be alright. Thank you for your care,” the statement read.

See a screenshot of the post on Okoli Classic's Instastory below:

Netizens react to update on Okoli Classic

Read some of the reactions that trailed Okoli Classic's post below:

bigbabyjuls:

"All of una pack una selves like sardine ontop that small boat without a dam life jacket? Wow! Just wow!"

ebijessica:

"Ohhh no!! without a life jacket and no life guards plus a movie titled: “The other side of life”. Ohhh God please have Mercy."

king_chidynma:

"Thank God for her."

iam_fhavhour:

"But these people are funny sha how are you guys comfortable without a life jacket."

victory2257:

"What about others??"

gelebymidestarz:

"Water is sooo powerful."

dar_ling_ton_10:

"Me I nor know Wetin Una one act the last water bender."

hub_of_silverspoon:

"We thank God for these lives."

Okoli Classic adopts Davido's name

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Okoli Classic informed her followers that she had changed her surname to that of the DMW boss.

In a move that spoke volumes, Okoli also revealed that she would adopt the surname of a well-known Instagram personality, TundeEdnut, as her middle name.

According to the grateful young woman, her new names are now:

"Adeleke Mufasa Chinonye"

Source: Legit.ng