Nigerian actress Regina Daniels' mother, Rita Daniels, buzzed the internet after she was spotted at Anam River

Recall that this was the river that claimed the lives of famous Nollywood actor Junior Pope and three crew members

In the video, the elderly woman was seen wearing a black gown and murmuring to herself which spurred speculations about her appealing to the water spirits

A video surfaced online showing actress Regina Daniels' mother, Rita Daniels, at Anam river bank in Anambra state.

Recall that the popular Nigerian actor Junior Pope died in a boat accident on the Anam River alongside other three crew members.

Regina Daniels' mum visits at Anam River spurs speculations. @rita.daniels06

Source: Instagram

There has been much controversy around the river, with some believing that river spirits were behind the occurrence and needed to be appeased.

The online footage showed Regina Daniels' mother, Rita, at the riverfront wearing black and putting on a sad expression.

The person who created the video claimed that she was doing some incantations at the waterside for the deceased star.

Other indigenes within the premises also observed the elderly woman as they all gathered near the shore.

Video of Regina Daniels' mum at Anam River causes stir

babygirl_essay:

"This woman has never been ordinary."

beautifulolivia_official:

"For now I will seize coming to IG, because the clout chasing on someone's unfortunate passing is hurting me more than his death and others who passed on."

celebritywigs_:

"All of you that want to be like Regina Daniels ask yourself now can your mother go the extra mile for you???your answer go determine."

kennedyexcel:

"She don leave acting turn to queen mother?"

amandachisom:

"What is wrong with begging the water to calm down."

__laura.baby_:

"These people actually practice what they act in movies don’t be surprised."

miracle_nyekazi:

"Those deaths were pure ritual killings nothing anybody want tell me one person go become bloody rich soon."

theoreafolayan:

"Make Una stop this water water content. Me dey always pass Third Mainland abeg."

arinze_onyeari:

"So all of una Dey worship juju? I thought we were Christians."

Guardians of Anam river request for 2 Cows

A recent update about the Anam River that took the life of Nigerian actor Junior Pope emerged online.

In a trending video, the deceased’s colleague Obioha Ugo Chikezie, best known as Ugo Spunky, alleged that the guardians of Anam River are requesting two cows to appease their water gods.

According to Ugo Spunky, the water gods are angry, and nobody seems to know what triggered it.

Source: Legit.ng