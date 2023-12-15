Yul Edochie, in a latest video, dragged some of his colleagues in the movie industry who are criticising him over his marital affairs

The Nollywood actor, who has repeatedly been dragged over his second marriage to Judy Austin, said many of his colleagues are envious of his achievement

In the video, Yul said he is more successful than many of his colleagues, which has stirred reactions.

Nollywood actor and politician Yul Edochie recently dropped a new video of him speaking about his marital affairs while dragging his colleagues in the movie industry who have criticised him.

Yul, who in a previous report clapped back at netizens dragging him over his second marriage to Judy Austin in a chat on White Pearl Studios TV, claimed many of his colleagues against him were doing so out of envy.

Yul Edochie says many of his colleagues are jealous of him. Credit: @yuledochie @mayyuledochie @judyaustin1

The actor confidently asserted that he was doing better than many of them.

He said:

"Nollywood colleagues are standing against me for wetin no concern them, they are envious of me. I am finer than all of them, I am doing better than many of them. There are many of them who have been earning N150k per movie for the past ten years, they don't grow."

Sharing the video on his Instagram page, Yul wrote in a caption:

"Jealousy wan kill them. My career is bigger than theirs. My name is bigger than theirs. My acting prowess, they can't match it even in their next life. My voice alone is bigger than all their careers put together."

Watch the video Yul Edochie shared below:

Netizens react as Yul Edochie drags colleagues

See some of the comments below:

anyigold7:

"Yul can you stop talking about this issue already...it's irritating abeg...who loves you go love forever...if third wife hungry you den go ahead...it's ur life ur money and ur gbola."

her_majestyjoy:

"Even May is bigger than you that’s why she threw your boxers out of her house osim biggie."

nellylopez4real

"Ana akpgheri Osim my career is better than theirs.. ..Abeg if e sure for u, call names of pple wey ur career dey better than...mtchewww. So people should not stand on the truth abi, u go explain tire nwokem,"

