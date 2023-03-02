Nollywood actor Yul Edochie is looking forward to being addressed as the father of the bride soon

The filmmaker took to social media with a photo of his only daughter, Danielle, who would turn 18 soon

Edochie tagged his daughter as the head of the table and the cutest and smartest 17-year-old girl in the country

Nollywood actor and filmmaker Yul Edochie will be a father to an 18-year-old child soon, and he is looking forward to receiving her bride price.

The actor shared a lovely photo of his beautiful daughter Danielle on her page, tagging her as the cutest and smartest 17-year-old girl in Nigeria.

Yul also announced his daughter as the head of the table in his home and expressed joy as he anticipated the day a man would come for her hand in marriage.

He wrote:

"Cutest and smartest 17yr old girl in Nigeria. Head of the table. Danielle Yul-Edochie. Turning 18 soon. Bride price loading."

See the post below:

Netizens react to Yul Edochie's post

mega_richard_jonathan:

"Some of you need to apologize to Mr yul, you now finally know that he's not the enemy inec is."

julietdavid2390:

'"YUL small shame like this, you no get."

esther_modella:

"You don dey think of bride price now now? the list go long o."

sandyobijuru:

"U know bride price is loading, u go marry. As Danielle the born u way be grandpa go still Dey born with ur Judy."

chichywacho:

"What of very soon a successful CEO or something ambitious."

boysx2mom:

"Bride price loading my foot! I pray that this girl is successful with or without a man in her life. Stop advertising her for sale. Instead encourage her to find her calling. She will be greater than your thoughts. I come in peace."

memzy510:

"That’s all women are worth to you men. Even your own girl-child. No your caption is wrong. I usually joke on your page, but this is wrong at this age and time."

lomash_confectionery:

"Oh dear……What happened to our Yul ???"

