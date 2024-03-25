A lady got the attention of netizens after she posted a video of what she wore for an event

The dress revealed the upper parts of her body, and it did not go well with her aunt, whom she met at the occasion

How her aunt corrected what she felt was an anomaly on her niece's dress got many amused

A lay on TikTok @ayatari caused some netizens to laugh after she posted a video of her aunt's reaction after seeing what she wore to an event.

Source: TikTok

She wore an orange dress that exposed her cleavage and left little to the imagination. Her outfit was combined with a daunting orange 'gele' and a gold purse which gave her a classy look.

When she got to the occasion, she met her aunt, who wasn't comfortable with her attire. The aunt decided to redesign the outfit with a white handkerchief, which she used to cover the exposed parts.

Check out the video of the lady and her aunt below:

Reactions trail the aunt's action

Several TikTok users have reacted to @ayatari's aunt adjusting her outfit. See some of the comments below:

@Janefrancis:

"None of my aunt fit try dis with me. So far you no dey gimme money, you no get say ooo."

@DUMEBI:

"Any occasion wey I know say any of my family members fit to attend, I dey always comport myself when it comes to dressing. I no dey like wahala."

@AKURE:

"She knows wetin she dey do."

@blackskinnedlicia:

"My mum's sisters."

@user6526633218288:

"Haba na."

@Ibee:

"Na u sabi, I no follow u do that one."

@munachimso:

"Don't listen to these girls saying my aunty can't try such. Your aunty means good to you. You will only attract boys wey go nack and dump you."

@Boluwatife:

"I do not support her doing this but hahaha, my brother's food and my unborn niece and nephew's food outside, kilode. WHY?"

@timothyattitude889@g:

"Cover ham."

@Quincey Ayomi:

"Even a person wey needs permission from her sister before going out if they talk say none of her sisters fit try this with her. Una dey cap for this app oo ."

Source: Legit.ng