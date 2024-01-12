Nollywood actress Bimbo Thomas is mourning the death of her dear mother and has shared the sad news with her fans

She posted a picture of a burning candle on social media and wrote "Rest in one mother" as the caption

Celebrities and friends of the actress took to the comments to pay tribute to her mother and offer their condolences

This is not the best of times for Nollywood actress Bimbo Thomas as she recently lost her mother.

The entrepreneur shared the heart-wrenching news with her fans on social media and tribute and condolence messages have been pouring in from them.

Bimbo Thomas loses mother. Photo credit @iambimbothomas

Source: Instagram

She uploaded a photo of a burning candle and wrote in the caption "Rest in peace mother".

In the picture, she also wrote that her mother was taken too soon from her. She however didn't give details of what must have happened to her that led to the unfortunate incident.

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

Celebrities pay tribute to Bimbo Thomas' mother

Many of her friends and colleagues in the movie-making business took to the comment section to drop their tributes and also to console the heartbroken actress.

The Creative Arts graduate of the University of Lagos who is a great fan and friend of MC Oluomo started her career as a trainee in Odun Ifa group many years ago. She is known for her character in Funke Akindele's movie 'Omo Ghetto' and it's sequel 'Omo Ghetto Saga'

See the post here:

Fans react to the post made by the actress

Reactions have trailed the post made by the Nollywood star. Here are some of the comments below:

@ohabiks:

"Haaaaa take heart darling sister may her gentle soul continue to rest in peace in sha allah."

@hardeywumie':

"May God console her and grant the deceased eternal rest."

@afo_lashade_islamiyah:

"May her soul rest in peace."

@realmercyaigbe:

"Omg! So sorry for your loss."

@chiomakpotha:

"Oh my darling sister . I'm so sorry for your loss .'

@adeniyijohnson:

"Take heart sis.'

@omotayoashimolowo:

"Wowwww, it is well, May the Almighty grant you the fortitude to bear the loss. Kindly accept my condolence."

@iam_alesh':

"Take heart sis."

@iamkemikorede:

"I’m so sorry for your loss, May mama keep rest in peace.'

@_kehindebankole:

"So sorry Abimbola. May your heart be consoled and soothed at this time. May her soul rest in peace."

Funke Akindele loses mother

Legit.ng had reported that Funke Akindele had lost her mother Dr RB Adebanjo-Akindele in 2023.

The family announced that the woman passed on on February 7, 2023.

Many paid tribute to the late woman who died when her daughter was busy preparing for the election. She had contested as the Deputy governorship candle of the Peoples Democratic Party in Lagos state.

Source: Legit.ng