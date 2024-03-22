A Nigerian mother took an unusual action after she got tired and frustrated from trying to control her son

In the video she posted on TikTok, the mother, Tife, said the boy did not like staying in one place for a long time

After the video of the rope she used to restrain him went viral, some parents started asking Tife how they could get it for their children

A Nigerian mother shared a video on TikTok showing how she used a rope to restrain her son from jumping around.

The woman, Tife, appeared tired and frustrated from the constant stress of controlling her son, who liked moving from one place to another.

The mother said the boy does not stay in one spot. Photo credit: TikTok/@tife5165.

Tife mentioned that her son did not like staying in one place and shouts when kept in one spot.

In the video, which has gone viral, a rope was wound around the boy's chest, and he appeared to have been tethered somewhere to stop him from moving.

The mother said her husband did not like it, but she thought it was the best way to control her son.

She captioned the video:

"Would you use this aswel? I don't see anything bad in it tho. But the African in my partner would never allow me to use it anymore."

Reactions as mum restrains son with long rope

@adeyemibidemi251 asked:

"How can I get 3 please?"

@mhiz jude said:

"I got one for my son and my husband threw it away. He said it looked like a dog chain."

@CHIOMA SAINT commented:

"Please what's the name? Make I enter TEMU immediately because I don tire."

@Sherifat Garuba said:

"If I try this with my husband, na that day I go reach my papa house."

@BENNYBOOM said:

"Where can I buy this in Naija? I need 5 different colours so we can be matching with our outfits….somebody help."

