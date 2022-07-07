Veteran Nollywood actor and lawyer Kanayo O.Kanayo is ready to serve his followers and fans a one of a kind drama series

The entertainer share teaser of a legal-related drama series aimed at entertaining and educating his fans about their rights

Kanayo revealed that he has been working on it for months and it is definitely an interesting one; Nigerians have reacted to the teaser he dropped online

Popular Nigerian actor turned lawyer, Kanayo O. Kanayo announced that he will be premiering a new drama series meant to educate and entertain in his followers about the legal rights and justice.

The thespian made the announcement on his Instagram page and sent a direct message to Legit.ng about the series premiere.

Kanayo O Kanayo premieres new series. Credit: @kanayo.o.kanayo

Source: Instagram

He thanked his friends and fans, and he revealed that he has been working on the People's Lawyer Verdict series project for six months,

Kanayo further stated that the series is aimed at educating the people about the law and their rights as he declared that it will premiere on Friday, July 8, 2022.

In the last six (6) months, I have been working on producing a legal drama series that aims to educate people about the law and their rights.

He finally stated that:

"This series is not Home Video; This is the law, dramatised."

Watch the series teaser below:

Nigerians react to Kanayo O. Kanayo new drama teaser

A number of Kanayo O Kanayo's followers have reacted differently to the drama of his new series.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Bangulahk:

"You're one of the finest best actors in Africa as a whole, Nigeria is so privileged to have you. Much love sir."

Meme_golibe:

"That line... " You watch your pants" carries alot of weight Mr Randy lecturer."

Patslin_shoehubgh:

"Wow, this will be interesting and I'm so not going to miss it for anything in the world. It's about time we educated through stuffs like this in knowing our rights our humans and knowing the right channel in getting justice as well.. thanks a lot Uncle."

Kanayo O Kanayo shares video of his midnight sacrifice

Kanayo O. Kanayo shared a video with fans showing where the real sacrifice for success emanates from.

The veteran actor was seen during a brainstorming session with colleagues and they were having a discussion about an individual to be considered for a movie project.

A portion of the video also captured Kanayo nothing that the meeting is going on in the midnight and the only sacrifice he has had to make is hard work.

Source: Legit.ng