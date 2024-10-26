Videos from Toyin Abraham's stepdaughter Temitope graduation from a college in Canada have emerged on social media

The Nollywood actress and her husband actor, Kolawole Ajeyeme, expressed pride in the Temitope over her new achievements

However, some Nigerian netizens saw it as another avenue to criticise Toyin Abraham for supporting Tinubu while her step-daughter schooled in Canada

Nollywood couple Kolawole Ajeyemi and Toyin Abraham are celebrating as their daughter, Temitope, graduates from a Canadian college.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Temitope travelled to Canada in 2022, and it turned out it was for educational purposes.

Toyin Abraham and Kola Ajeyemi's daughter graduates. Credit: toyinabraham1

Source: Instagram

Kolawole, who was excited over his daughter's achievement, shared a video from the event as Temitope bagged her award.

Watch the video Kolawole Ajeyemi shared below:

Toyin was also not left out as she posted a picture of her stepdaughter with a congratulatory message. See the actress' post below:

See Temitope Ajeyemi's post below:

Reactions as Toyin Abraham's stepdaughter graduates

Legit.ng captured some of the comments as netizens criticised Toyin for sending her daughter abroad despite being a supporter of President Bola Tinubu. Read the reactions below:

fazzyjr._:

"I was convinced he’s God sent don later carry us GG oooo."

galykrita:

"When I heard the ideas Tinùbu shared with me, I was convinced he’s God’s sent - Anonymous."

laurelingdh:

"After voting bad government in Nigeria.., they carry their own children enter Europe."

102question:

"AFTER ENDORSED BAD GOVERNMENT. THEY SEND THEIR KIDS ABROAD."

isaac.owoh:

"Wetin do community colleges or private colleges in Nigeria."

dera.cocy:

"Congratulations to her, n me too congratulations to me I signed out yesterday."

mrmoraks:

"Toyin is a good woman!"

i_am_lade1:

"Wow congratulations to them."

ojulewastudio:

"Congratulations she will keep making you proud."

lovely.babe42:

"A big Congratulations to you and the family! This is every parents joy. May this joy be permanent ijn."

Toyin Abraham shares cryptic post

In other news, the Nollywood actress made a cryptic post that sparked outrage.

The mother of one stated that she needed God's help more than anything.

Many of her followers replied to her in the comment section as they reminded her about her encounter with the president of Nigeria.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng