The Court of Appeal in Abuja has reserved judgment in six appeals related to the Kano emirship dispute after arguments from both parties

The appellate panel struck out three motions filed by Alhaji Aminu Baba Dan Agundi, imposing a total fine of N1.5 million for lack of merit

The appeals primarily addressed the disputed deposal of Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero and his replacement with Muhammadu Sanusi II

FCT, Abuja - The Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja has delayed issuing a judgment in six appeals relating to the Kano emirship battle.

A three-member judicial panel, led by Justice Mohammed Mustapha, reserved its judgment after lawyers from both sides presented arguments.

The court stated that it would communicate its decision date in due course.

The Punch reported that senior advocates Adegboyega Awomolo (SAN) and Okechukwu Edeze (SAN) argued in favour of upholding the appeals on behalf of the Kano state government.

In contrast, P.H. Ogbole (SAN), the respondents' counsel, sought to dismiss the appeals.

“The court’s careful consideration of the arguments is critical, as this ruling will address the validity of the disputed emir appointments and the legality of the state government’s actions,” Awomolo stated outside the courtroom.

3 motions struck out, financial penalty imposed

The appellate panel also struck down three motions filed by Alhaji Aminu Baba Dan Agundi, citing a lack of merit.

It held that the motions, which sought to amend Agundi’s appellant briefs, lacked substantial basis.

Additionally, the court imposed a fine of N500,000 on Agundi for each motion, totalling N1.5 million, Daily Trust reported.

The court’s decision to reject the motions underscores its stance on upholding procedural rigour in such significant cases.

Dispute over deposition and appointment of emirs

The appeals, notably between Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero and the Attorney General of Kano state, focus on the controversial deposal of Bayero and the subsequent installation of Muhammadu Sanusi II.

Earlier, a Federal High Court in Kano presided by Justice Abdullahi Liman nullified the actions taken by Governor Abba Yusuf, who replaced Bayero with Sanusi.

The court invalidated the Kano Emirate Council (Repeal) Bill, 2024, which abolished Bayero’s position.

