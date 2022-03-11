Popular Yoruba movie actress, Zainab Bakare, has taken to social media to celebrate her birthday in style

The screen goddess who clocked 34, shared several photos from her birthday shoot in which she rocked a ball gown

Only a few hours ago, Big Brother Naija reality star, Tboss, shared some cute mummy/daughter photos with Starr on her birthday

Zainab Opeyemi Bakare, on Friday, March 11, turned 34 and took to her Instagram page to mark it with some gorgeous new photos.

The actress came through with the class and elegance as she rocked a metallic ball dress.

The actress turned a year older. Photo credit: @bakarezhainab

Source: Instagram

Rocking a lace frontal wig which she pulled in a low bun, the birthday girl glowed in the satin-like ball dress.

The dress featured an illusion neckline alongside sleeves, making it look like a tube gown with a plunging neckline.

The beaded embellishment around the waistline and down the skirt of the dress also gave the look an edgy vibe.

She kept the use of jewellery to the minimum as she sported dropping gold earrings and a wristwatch.

Check out a full front view of the look below:

