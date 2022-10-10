Popular actress Chizzy Alichi loves to brag about how different her husband is from other men out there

The movie star recently stirred mixed reactions on social media with a video where she affirmed her husband doesn't cheat

While some people agreed with the actress, others advised her to keep her marriage off social media before she gets hurt

Popular Nollywood actress Chizzy Alichi loves to stir conversations and reactions based on her marriage.

The actress recently dropped a short TikTok video where she told everyone who cared to listen that her husband is very different from every other man out there.

Chizzy Alichi says her husband doesn't cheat Photo credit: @chizzyalichi

According to Alichi even though everyone says all men cheat, she is proud to let everyone know hers does not.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Chizzy Alichi's bragging

ckgramm:

"You never hear from your husband oohNa you ddy assume oohhh."

thaworldbanana:

"You won’t keep quiet now before your colleagues remember you."

kinky_vee:

"Pls Let her brag about her husband oh. Not all men cheat. This is a hill I’m willing to die on. If u don’t believe, that’s ur business."

mseroticaa:

"Good men really do exist. They might not meet all the aesthetics, but you'll know they're the one because they will be good for your mind, body, spirit and goals."

veevogee:

"This lady is always bringing her life and that of her hubby on social media. If he’s different enjoy it abi you want share am?"

__teniolah:

"Toor, when you later find out he’s cheating ,don’t come here and be crying o. We no go hear."

gorgeouz_ukam:

"Madam rest, if i tell you wetin that your husband dey do when him come Abuja, you go keep quiet. I get receipts."

vivianlam_glamour:

"Ok Aunty. U dey vouch for Adam? Hope u keep the same energy when ur colleages come for him just to shame you. . We were all rooting for Yul Edochie’s Love story with Mary until …. ‍♀️ just say I Shld tell you ahead.

Chizzy Alichi's husband surprises her with flowers at work

Flowers are beautiful and thoughtful, but for Nollywood actress Chizzy Alichi, money is the ultimate gift.

The actress shared a video on her page, and she was seen holding a pretty bouquet of flowers.

She went on to show off her gift and thanked her husband profusely but made sure to note that she would have preferred money.

