Nollywood actress Ifedi Sharon recently shared a video of her with her senior colleague Zubby Michael at a movie location

In the viral clip, Ifedi Sharon was seen making a video with her phone before Zubby Michael joined her in posing for the camera

The fun video between the two movie stars has, however, stirred different rumours and speculations from their fans

Fast-rising Nollywood actress Ifedi Sharon has left many of her fans and followers talking over a video of her with her seasoned colleague, Zubby Michael.

The youngster, who made headlines over a video of her playing with a snake, shared a clip of her chilling with her Zubby on a new movie set.

Zubby Michael and Ifedi Sharon working on a new project. Credit: @zubbymichael @ifedisharon

Source: Instagram

In the short video, the Nollywood stars rocked nightgowns, with Zubby sitting on the bed while Sharon made a video of them in a bedroom setting.

However, towards the end of the clip, Zubby joined Ifedi as they both posed for the cameras.

Watch the video Ifedi Sharon shared below:

Recall that Zubby Michael recently trended after claiming to be Africa's biggest actor.

Fans gush over Ifedi Sharon's video

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions that trailed the video, read them below:

blessing_5886:

"I swear I too like this girl pass mercy."

assumpta.chi.148:

"Once day this two go end up getting married to each other."

jany_best:

"Something is cooking."

nnekkiiluv:

"I have said it before and I will say it again,I love this 2 person abeg."

prettymimi_gabriel:

"Chaiiii babym I love this oooo keep giving them things to talk about till they learn to mind their business."

ezeaugustine23:

"I don't want to be involved in any rumour but trust me, you both are a perfect match, especially when you act together."

ucmummy1:

"Zubby is such a humble man."

theodorecolettechristabelle:

"Make una two marry na."

Video of Ifedi Sharon with Pete Edochie

In another report via Legit.ng, Ifedi Sharon linked with Pete Edochie, and it was a moment to receive some fatherly blessings.

In the video she shared, Sharon was spotted on her knees as Pete, with his eyes closed, prayed for her.

The heartwarming video left her fans and followers gushing.

Source: Legit.ng