Popular Nollywood actor, Aremu Afolayan has shared a disturbing video of a family living in a swampy and dirty environment

The movie star revealed that his mother and two other siblings of his lived in such an apartment before they moved out in the year 2000

He offered prayers for the family living under such conditions that they will find a way out as they did

Nollywood actor, Aremu Afolayan has shared a video of a family living under not too conducive conditions.

The family had their properties submerged in water and all their important belongings were kept in the upper part of the house to avoid being taken away by water whenever it rains.

Aremu Afolayan narrates how he and his brothers lived in the slum for 25 years. Credit: @aremumimostwantedlikecrudeoil

Source: Instagram

The movie star shared the video on his verified Instagram page and likened the apartment to where he and his other superstar brothers Gabriel and Kunle Ayolayan lived with their mother back in the days.

According to Aremu:

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

"This was maami and 3 of her kids' live many years back. We escape this thing called bad memories year 2000 when we move from a plank house to a block apartment at Jibowu."

He said it was a nice memory to remember and he had no regret over the experiences he had living under such conditions.

He then offered prayer to people that still live under such conditions.

"I pray these people find a way out too and all of their friends living over there till date."

Watch the video below:

Fans reactions:

A couple of internet users reacted to the disturbing video with some of them offering their prayers and wishing they could offer assistance to the family.

Legit.ng captured some of their comments, read below:

Wazzyno_matanga:

"I thank GOD for my life how I wish I can get in contact with them for my little help OMooooo."

Kwise_official:

"Gods we never stop over your life my dear brother … all glory to his name."

Lemon__waters:

"I need to tag my siblings they are so ungrateful."

Black.teni:

"If we poor do we offend God join ? Na Wetin me dey always ask myself all these years."

Aremu Afolayan shades brothers

Legit.ng earlier reported that Aremu Afolayan threw shades at his brothers Gabriel and Kunle during his birthday celebration shoutouts.

He wrote a lengthy caption in which he thanked all those who had contributed to his success. He thanked his mother, friends, and singer Tope Alabi for their support and love. One would expect him to also mention his celebrity brothers, but he did not.

Aremu also opened up about the bitter experiences he had during his childhood years.

Source: Legit