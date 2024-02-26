Veteran Nollywood actor Baba Wande recently trended on social media over his exchange with his junior colleague, Kunle Afod

In a video that was posted on social media, Afod visited the legendary actor to present him with money from his fans

However, Baba Wande’s interesting reaction to the cash gift raised a series of mixed feelings from netizens

Popular Nollywood actor Kunle Afod recently paid a visit to veteran movie star Alhaji Kareem Adepoju aka Baba Wande and their interaction sparked an interesting discussion on social media.

Kunle Afod had taken to his official Instagram page to share a video of his visit to Baba Wande’s home in Osogbo on behalf of the actor’s fans.

In the short clip, Kunle Afod was seated beside Baba Wande when he presented him with a bundle of cash and noted that it was from the veteran actor’s fans.

The legendary movie star seemed dumbfounded for some minutes before he stretched his hand to receive the money. However, Baba Wande asked Kunle Afod if he had not begged for the money on his behalf. To that, the younger actor replied that none of that happened but that the movie star’s fans only wanted to show him love.

Baba Wande then started to pray for his fans and well-wishers as he showed appreciation for their monetary gift. See the heartwarming video below:

Baba Wande’s reaction to monetary gift trends

Shortly after Kunle Afod shared the video of him with Baba Wande and how the legendary actor reacted to the monetary gift from fans, it drew the attention of some netizens. While some of them were not pleased with it, others praised the legendary actor for having self-respect.

Read some of their comments below:

notosocial_vices:

“I really love the way Baba Wande Carries himself❤️❤️❤️ Pride that is not arrogant. Well aware of who he is.”

bukkygoldalaga:

“Baba Wande you can do better next time, awon afore suuni se. Why will used that words for kunle afod. (Eyin naa te n loba wa toro) that words is pregnant, we are Yorubas. If you know you don't need the money, give it to the people that will appreciate it, how will someone risky his life to osun State despite all these kidnapers scenario, you still don't appreciate the money he brought to you. Baba Eda appreciated the first money given to him, that was why he received so much gift from viewers.”

Bigh_bamo:

“Baba Wande a man of dignity.”

3urty_:

“lol this baba na Legend, Una wey dey help us beg too!!!!!”

w.b.niyi_akintade:

“Baba Wande is really an original agbalagba. He would have rejected the money if the origin would hurt his pride. Kudos sir.”

sister_tobifertility:

“Baba wande looks comfortable with the little he has.”

