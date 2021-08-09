Popular Nollywood actress, Allwell Ademola, has taken to social media to announce and celebrate as she turns a new age

To mark the special occasion, the filmmaker dropped a song she sang, a sign of appreciation to God

Ademola also shared beautiful photos as fans and colleagues in the industry flooded her page with congratulatory messages

Nollywood actress and filmmaker, Allwell Ademola, is full of gratitude to God as she celebrates turning a new age.

She took to social media with a series of photos and a video on her Instagram page just to mark the special occasion.

Allwell Ademola drops song to celebrate birthday Photo credit: @allwellademolaa

New music on birthday

Not stopping at fine photos, the actress also shared a video of the song she dropped to mark her birthday which is also a sign of gratitude to God.

The video captured moments during the preparation for her birthday photoshoot.

The actress captioned the video:

"Thank You Jeshua for making me a voice in my generation. Happy Birthday To ME Princess Allwell Farayola Apeke Eniobanke Omo Ademola."

Watch the video below:

35 pro max

One constant source of confusion is the actress's age for a couple of years now. According to her, she is celebrating 35 'pro max', but she has celebrated her 35th birthday about four times now.

"35 Pro max in a bit. Leo Queen."

In another post she wrote:

"Happy Birthday Baby. I LOVE YOU dear, and I am Proud of You. You are the Best STRONG WOMAN. GOD gat You."

Check out the post below:

Fans and colleagues celebrate Allwell Ademola

Faithiawilliams:

"Happy birthday my darling."

Biodunstephen:

"Happy birthday to you Allwell. Keep prospering sis."

Moniquenaija:

"Happy birthday sugar @allwellademolaa I bless God for your life."

Adaameh:

"Happy birthday beautiful."

Mustiphasholagbade:

"Happy birthday mama."

