After months of back and forth, it has now been confirmed that Portable is the man who owns Queen Dami's heart

The former wife of Alaafin of Oyo sparked massive reactions on social media with her Valentine's Day celebration

Queen Dami went all out to celebrate her new lover, controversial singer Portable, noting that she was ready to join his long list of side chicks

The 2024 Valentine's Day celebration has seen social media get painted red once again, and it was pretty delightful to watch how things unfolded.

One of the most interesting Valentine's Day celebrations that got people talking was seeing Portable's women go on social media to celebrate him.

The ex-wife of Alaafin of Oyo publicly declares her love for Portable. Photo credit: @officialqueen_dami/@portablebaeby

Source: Instagram

It started with his first wife, Bewaji, then to Ashabi Simple and the latest to join the train, Queen Dami.

The former olori of the Alaafin of Oyo, in a series of posts shared on her page, went all out to declare her love for Portable.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Dami noted in her post that she trusts Portable Zazu with all of her heart and knows fully well that it is safe with him.

Queen Dami goes public with Portable

The former queen even spoke further about some of Portable's traits that many don't know about him.

Dami noted that he is the most principled person she's ever known. She also called him the strongest.

The ex-wife of the Alaafin was full of praises for Portable, promising to love him forever.

See Queen Dami's Valentine's Day post celebrating Portable below:

Netizens react to Dami's post celebrating Portable

Here are some of the reactions that trailed Queen Dami's post:

@_lammie._:

"Who come get husband like this."

@christyife:

"O sure pe you’re not loved at home."

@kitanb:

"Hmm Omo the caption enh , but then again watin e dey use for them."

@faxttalk:

"Portable and principled in the same sentence? This girl get brain injury."

@saroyalhair:

"Someone should define principles please."

@teeto__olayeni:

"Abi e get wetin Portable dey do right wey e no dey show for public???? Parents abeg love and treat your children right so they don't settle for less and stay where they aren't appreciated."

@thefeminine_healthstore:

"Portable dey use attraction soap and aphrodisiac nothing wey anybody go tell mecos what is this struggle between these women for."

@i_am_uche_o:

"Dammy way gistlover make us contribute money for that year???"

@mz_themmzy:

"Is portable using jazz. I am so scared to meet him in this life. Make I no just wake up next morning Dey do esin."

@realmiebi:

"Maybe portable Dey jazz all these girls cossssss."

@prince_walz147:

"Legend!!!!! He does something right that most of you ladies can’t comprehend. Na so life be. Iwalewa."

Portable spend time with Queen Dami

Legit.ng had reported that Portable had pitched his tent with another love interest, Queen Dami.

The young lady, who was one of late Alaafin of Oyo's wives, shared a video of herself and the singer having fun together.

Dami blushed as Portable danced behind her car.

Source: Legit.ng