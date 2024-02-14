Rita Edochie has written a long message to ladies on how they should spend their Valentine's Day with their lovers

She said that they should not collect another person's man if not, she would deal with anyone who does that

The actress also listed the things that makes a man take his lady for granted and she prayed for all married people

Nollywood actress Rita Edochie has penned her two cents to ladies celebrating Valentine's Day.

The actress who staged a grand celebration for her birthday a few months ago said single ladies should not snatch other people's love just because it is Valentine's Day.

She noted that she would deal with any lady caught doing such an abomination.

Edochie list reasons men underrate women

In her post, she listed a few reasons men take ladies for granted. According to her, some ladies still stay in their relationship even though their man cheat on them.

Edochie added that some ladies cry too much because of their man and they can easily forgive him.

Rita Edochie advises singles on Valentine's Day. Photo credit @ritaedochie

Edochie prays for singles

In her post, the actress prayed for those who are trying to find genuine love. She noted that they would not find the man who would love them first and turn around to beat them.

Edochie also prayed for the married people. She said no one would snatch what they hold so dear away from them.

Some of her fans took to the comments section and noted that she was trying to throw a shade at Judy Austin. Recall that Edochie had severally made her grievance known about Yul Edochie marrying a second wife.

She had slammed Judy a couple of times while throwing her weight behind May Edochie.

See the post here:

How fans reacted to the post

Reactions have trailed the post made by the veteran actress. Here are some of the comments below:

@riyanxeally:

"It’s the must not steal person man for me”put it in a big bracket."

@immaculataagogo:

"True love all the way, not snatching of anybody today ooo."

@morris_lavender224':

"Clout chaser Mama."

@queenariella1:

"Happy Valentine day momi."

@ruthdaniel786:

"Beautiful mama happy Valentine's."

@judy_obasiyul_autism':

"Happy Val's Mama Rita. i hope all the horseband tieffs are listening to this, our J Yul."

@iam__gogo:

"Big woto woto ooòo."

@gladys.george.752:

"Great woman, mama Rita, happy Valentine's day."

@mrsmakumbi2022:

"Happy Valentine"s Day maama Rita. I wish you the best."

@prettibridgetworld:

"I tell you mama. Happy valentine's day mama. They can you and i know the couple you are talki about."

@linajerryndubusis:

"Happy Valentin day my great mummy, love u."

