Another Valentine is upon us, and Nollywood star Alex Ekubo is getting ready ahead of February 14

Alexx Ekubo, in a recent post, sent a request to his female admirers as he revealed applications to apply as his date will be open from February 10

The actor's recent announcement has since stirred reactions from his followers, as many advised him to focus on settling down

Nigerian actor Alexx Ekubo has issued a message to ladies who tried to date him last year.

The movie star, who recently visited Mai Atafo's fashion house, in a caption to a series of pictures he shared on his social media timeline, said he knew the competition to date him last year was stiff and tough.

Alexx Ekubo speaks on plans for Valentine

The Nollywood actor revealed applications to be his date for this year's Valentine's Day will commence from February 10, as he wished his admirers luck in their endeavours.

He wrote:

"Congratulations to everyone who tried to date me last year. I understand the competition was stiff & tough. This year, applications open on the 10th of February. The link will be in Bio on said date. Goodluck! Thank you for Banking with us.'

As of now, Alexx is yet to publicly announce a new relationship since his engagement scandal with Fancy Acholonu.

Mixed reactions trail Alexx Ekubo's post

While some female fans expressed excitement over the actor's post, others urged him to marry instead. Legit.ng captured some of the comments, see them below:

inyzypearl:

"We will try again this year. Good luck to us."

vickyontop:

"What should we bring to the table?"

rinkersilas:

"Drafting application. It must stand out, because it's from a basket of love I will be taking this gold pen to write this heartfelt words."

lilianesoroo:

"Mumu man This one Dey find Valentine gift."

officialmniqsamuel:

"We need to find you wife this year Ikuku."

gourgour500:

"Anumpama no go marry. you and @mazitundeednut dey compete who wants to be the most bachelor continue. u fit win."

azalawire:

"You dey old my man dey play."

ebynedu:

"werey don't go and marry."

How Fancy Acholonu debunked sexual allegations against Alexz Ekubo

Legit.ng also recalls reporting that Alexx's ex-fiancee, Fancy Acholonu, debunked allegations that she called him a gay man.

Fancy said this statement during a chat with gossip blogger Stella Dimoko Korkus.

She stressed that not once in her life had she ever publicly called Alexx gay.

Source: Legit.ng