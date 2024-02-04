Bimbo Ademoye has marked her birthday and shared a beautiful video made for the occasion with her fans

In the clip, she was wearing a white T-shirt and she announced with a loud voice that it was her birthday while making a funny face at her fans

The actress later transformed into a gorgeous damsel in the video and she held her big cake in her hands as she blew the last of the candle

Bimbo Ademoye also known as Iya Barakat has clocked a new age and she shared her joy with her fans on social media.

The award-winning actress posted a lovely video made specially to mark her day. In one of the videos, she announced in a hilarious way that it was her birthday.

She made a funny face for her followers while counting numbers in French as she transformed into a beautiful lady holding her birthday cake.

Bimbo Ademoye marks birthday in style. Photo credit @bimboademoye

Source: Instagram

Ademoye blows birthday candles

The big candle she was holding had a few candles that were lit and she had to put off the light from them.

She also showed off a small cake which also had two small colourful candles.

The actress who once said she has no relationship with her mother also winkled at her fans in the video.

See the clip here:

How fans reacted to the video

Netizen have reacted to the birthday clip made by the actress. Here are some of the comments below:

@tifanys__empire:

"Happy birthday to you."

@deyemitheactor:

"Happy Bafday!!!."

@adediwurablarkgold:

"Happy Birthday Sweerie Mi.."

lilianesoroo's profile picture

@lilianesoroo:

"Aishaaaa is that your nimpuuu I seeee. Hbd beautiful."

@funkejenifaakindele:

"Happy birthday darling."

@iambisola:

"Happy birthday my beautiful Rabuuuuu I love you."

@mary_lazarus:

"Happy Birthday Beautiful."

@officialosas:

"Happiest Birthday darling Bimbo!!! Have a beautiful time celebrating."

@inempeter:

"Bim baby happy birthday darling. May God continue to prosper you, age with grace."

@eniola_ajao:

"Keep being a blessing my star girl, we love you."

@rahamasadau:

"Happy Birthday darling."

@moyolawalofficial:

"Happy birthday Bimbo."

Deyemi Okanlawo marks birthday

Legit.ng had reported that Deyemi Okanlawon had marked his birthday and set social media on fire.

The movie star shared steamy videos and photos specially taken for his birthday.

The clip availed him the opportunity to show off his trimmed body. Netizens congratulated him while some felt the tension in his post.

Source: Legit.ng