Popular Nollywood actor Deyemi Okanlawon turned a new age o April 19, and he set social media on fire

The movie star shared a steamy video and photo specially taken for his birthday, an opportunity to show off his trimmed body

While many netizens congratulated the actor, others couldn't help but feel the tension in his posts

Popular Nollywood actor Deyemi Okanlawon marked his birthday in style, tensioning social media with his posts.

The actor refused to dress up and opted for a leather open jacket, generously showing off his abs and trimmed body.

Deyemi Okanlawon celebrates birthday

Source: Instagram

A video the actor shared showed him showing off different poses, trying to be hot for the ladies.

Knowing fully well what he was going for with the post, the actor captioned his video with:

"How bad do you want it…. Focus."

Watch the video below:

Check out the actor's photo here:

Netizens react to Deyemi's birthday posts

zubaidah________:

"We go leave instagram for you today.Happy birthday."

labalabaoro:

"Pressure ti wa wa bayi o, Deyemi, o ti wa n tension gbogbo town laidix o✨"

wendyossai:

"Pepper everywhere , happy birthday llnp."

missnonnytee:

"Happy birthday to a great actor ❤️ best wishes in all u do"

g.onyinye:

"Sooooo bad baby "

fayemiesther:

"Happy birthday my month mate . Keep winning in all spheres of life. April babes and guys are the best no cap."

millybrownson_:

"Happy birthday, Dee Sir . Live long and prosper."

dunerish_concept:

"Eiiiiiii..unku solfry dey prez awa neck. Happy birthday King!!"

ceo_personal_tasker:

"Happy birthday Deyemi, cheers to long life and prosperity. Abeg dey tension us small small"

toyin_oyenuga:

"It's my birthday too continue to grow with sufficient grace."

diekoololaoluwa:

"Fine Bobo, Happy birthday to you "

Netizens gush over Omotola Jalade’s last born as he clocks 21

Popular Nollywood actress Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde's last child, Michael, turned 21 on April 20, and the actress gushed over him online.

On her Instagram page, Omotola shared a compilation video of her son, right from childhood to his present age.

In the caption of the video, the mum of four described her son as a shy, cool, and happy kid. Praying for her last child, the actress urged everyone who came across the post to celebrate him with her.

