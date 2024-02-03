Eniola Badmus has shared lovely pictures on social media and informed her fans about her intention

In the caption of the post, she said that she was still single and she ready to mingle with those who are interested

The thespian asked her fans to log on and they took to the comment section to shoot their shot at her

Nollywood actress Eniola Badmus better known as Badosky or Gbogbo Bigs Girl has teased her followers with gorgeous pictures on social media.

The nonsense actress also made her intention known to her fans. In the caption of the post, she said that she was single while encouraging men not to be afraid to approach her for relationship.

Eniola Badmus says she is ready to mingle. Photo credit @eniola_badmus

Source: Instagram

Eniola Badmus says she will mingle

Mentioning further in the caption of her post, the thespian noted that she was ready to mingle.

She motivated her fans to shoot their shots at her. This came as a surprise to some of her followers because Badosky has always kept her love life a top secret.

Gbogbo Bigz Girls has also not been linked with any man before. The staunch Tinubu's follower has once mentioned that she doesn't have a man that is rocking her world.

See the post here:

How fans reacted to the post

Reaction have trailed he post made by the actress. Here are some of the comments below:

@dredubai:

"Senator Badosky."

@adeoluwadamilola_7:

"Asiwaju baby…E ba daddy yin soro o."

@kingjarule_omoapesin:

"Where should I start from @eniola_badmus."

@ppig_network:

"Let’s meet @eniola_badmus I’m in Abuja."

@hormaposhbeautylounge:

"With this gorgeousness na to mingle remain."

@wendeefrancis:

"Yes girl....I need to copy your style."

@bukola5730:

"Ur face shine."

@furkhaog:

"Women leader.'

@bsmyle01:

"I just want to tell you that you’re amazing you never allow the noise others stop your movements towards achieving your goals I’m super proud of you and I must confess that I love you so much."

Eniola Badmus attends Wizkid's mom's burial

Legit.ng had reported that Badmus was one of the celebrities who attended the burial ceremony of Wizkid's mother.

In one of the viral videos from the event, the singer was seen sharing a kiss with Badmus.

The video stirred reactions online as many wondered if the actress had shifted her loyalty from Davido to Wizkid.

Source: Legit.ng