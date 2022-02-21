Future Awards: Full List of Winners As Bimbo Ademoye Emerges Best Actress, Tems Wins Price for Prize for Music
- The highly-anticipated Future Awards ceremony finally went down on Sunday night, February 21
- Nominees alongside side other attendees and top names in the entertainment industry showed up to the venue looking gorgeous
- Legit.ng has compiled a full list of winners with female musician Tems smiling home with the prize for music
The youth-centric Future Awards ceremony had its 2022 edition in Lagos on Sunday, February 2022, with many showing up at the highly-anticipated event.
The award show aims to celebrate the strides of youths between the ages of 18-30 who have all excelled and made outstanding achievements in their individual careers.
Weeks after rolling out the list of nominees for the year in consideration, the winners smiled home with their plaques at the 16th edition of the award ceremony.
Legit.ng has compiled a list of winners below:
1. Prize for person of the year
2. Prize for journalism
3. Prize for film
4. Prize for health and wellness
5. Prize for music
6. Prize for fashion
7. Prize for content creation
8. Prize for acting
9. Prize for entrepreneurship
10. Prize for technology
11. Prize for advocacy and activism
12. Prize for community action
13. Prize for lawyer
14. Prize for arts and literature
15. Prize for professional service
Congratulatory messages pour in for winners
thatpetitemercy said:
"Well deserved Bimbo Ademoye...this lady is so so talented....she deserves it ."
beebafabricsplace said:
"No be lie, he deserves it Okay! Congratulations Tayoooo. We need more videos on youtube, I'm bored already ."
thegirl_ada said:
"Congratulations Tunde Well deserved."
medinabukar said:
"Congratulations @khalilnk92 well deserved."
thankgod_ebo said:
"Kay @kayodekasum, Congratulations and more wins, bro."
girlike_olami said:
"@temsbaby Congratulations ❤️."
Source: Legit.ng