Popular Nollywood actress, Bimbo Ademoye, recently opened up about some interesting details of her life

The Anikulapo star talked about friendship and family, revealing the nature of her relationship with her parents

Ademoye stated that while her father is her best friend, she has no relationship with her mother who abandoned her at 2

Up until now, there wasn't so much known about the personal life of Bimbo Ademoye.

A brief trip to her social media page shows that she loves to goof around, loves fashion and has a strong passion for acting.

Photos of the actress. Credit: @bimboademoye

Source: Instagram

Well, in a recent interview with Hawa Magaji, the Nollywood actress got candid about her life as she talked about friendship and family ties.

Bimbo Ademoye talks about her relationship with her father

Talking about being raised by a single father, the Anikulapo actress praised him for the sacrifices he made to put his kids through school.

In her words:

"Growing up with a single dad wasn’t the easiest because poor guy, there’s some things he doesn’t know. You know, like when you have your first monthly flow, he’s just as shocked as you are. And at some point, he was very torn in the sense that he had to go work for his children and at the same time, he had to be there for his children. Growing up and seeing the sacrifices he would make, like his friends will call and say “let’s go clubbing” and he’ll be like “no, I have children”, it just kinda shaped my relationship with my dad to be stronger.”

Bimbo Ademoye shares situation of things with her mother

When asked about her mother, the actress who said she likes to keep her private life out of the media, revealed that she has no relationship with her mother.

The actress revealed that her first 'betrayal' came from her mother after she abandoned their family when the actress was only two.

Explaining that there is no animosity between them, she said:

"I didn’t get to know her. But I tried to build a relationship with her. Right now, we have a relationship. Like I’m doing my duties as a child. Paying for this, paying the rent, allowances, and whatnot. But that’s about what we have. And I think I’m very okay with that. I’m okay with the no friendship, no closeness zone that we’re in for my mental health and for my own sanity. I’m very much okay with it. But my mum is very much alive. Very beautiful, dark-skinned, robust, chubby. I got my hips from my mum and my waist from my mother as well. But yeah, I don’t have a relationship with my mum and I’m fine with that."

Source: Legit.ng