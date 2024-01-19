Stella Maris, ailing Mr. Ibu's wife has arrested her stepson and the actor's adopted daughter again

They were first arrested last year for refusing to hand over the funds donated by Mr Ibu's colleagues and Nigerians to the actor

It was stated that Mr Ibu wants his wife to take over his social media account and everything about him

Stella Maris, wife of Nollywood actor John Okafor better known as Mr Ibu seemed not yet done with her step-son and her husband's adopted daughter Jasmine.

Legit.ng had reported that Maris had arrested Jasmine and her stepson last year over the fund donated by Nigerians and the actor's colleague. Police recovered N50 million from their account before they were later released.

In a new development, Maris has allegedly arrested them again after they refused to hand over everything including the actor's social media account to her.

Mr Ibu's wife allegedly arrests Jasmine and step-son. Photo credit @realmribu/@ladyjasinec

Source: Instagram

Mr Ibu wants his wife to take over his social media account

According to Tosin Silverdam, Mr Ibu wants all his properties to be put in his wife, Stella Maris's care.

It was also reported that the actor is gradually recovering and he will soon be on his feet again.

Stella Maris allegedly charges step-son and daughter to court

The two will allegedly be facing a law court today over their refusal to hand over all the things in their possession to his wife as their father had instructed.

This came after Jasmine took to social media to thank Paul Okoye and those who have supported her and her family during her father's ordeal last year.

See the post here:

Fans react to Jasmine's arrest

Reactions have trailed the arrest of Jasmine and Mr Ibu's son. Here are some of the comments below:

@_mzvalentino:

"Jasmine is showing how she isn’t loved at home cos even if you were trying to help? Shouldn’t you know when to stop?"

@cooandre:

"Imagine for another person family she is lucky."

@mandy__chuks:

"A fresh start…happy he now wants everything in possession of his wife. I wish them all the best ."

@amyxious_bub:

"This matter long ooo."

@mzgreycee:

"Where is oga VDM biko, the supporter of aunty Jazmin.'

@mheenarh__':

"There’s more to it for this jasmine. As far as Mr ibu wants them to give his wife, whatelse is st0pping her?"

@theaugustinaakyns:

"This girl is the evil fashioned against them, wetin happen sef."

@sister_miracle1:

"Wahala, I must be family by force."

@kweenchygor30:

"Where are those men supporting her."

@the_blackbaddie:

"Instead of her to leave the ibu’s and continue with her own father ppl will still support you and help. She’s making it seems like there’s more to it!! Ole ifo."

Stella Maris replied Verydarkman over his support for Jasmine

Legit.ng had reported that Maris had called out Verydarkman because he was supporting Jasmine, her husband's daughter.

She called him a wicked man who had been fed the wrong information which he was using to attack her.

Maris added that she didn't have the intention of taking from her husband's money to do body enhancement and to buy iPhone.

Source: Legit.ng