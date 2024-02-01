Actress Rosy Meurer addressed speculations surrounding her alleged divorce from Olakunle Churchill, Tonto Dikeh's ex-husband

Several months ago, reports buzzed the internet suggesting that the couple had parted ways due to domestic violence

Rosy conducted an interactive session on social media where she was forced to disclose her martial stance to Olakunle

Nollywood actress Rosy Meurer addressed the rumours that she and her husband, Olakunle Churchill, the former lover of actress Tonto Dikeh, had gone separate ways.

During an interactive online section, the movie star invited her followers to ask her questions about when the revelation was made.

Rosy Meurer addresses rumours of divorce with husband, Olakunle Churchill. Credit: @rosymeurer

Source: Instagram

Recall that it was in the news that the pair split up due to domestic violence allegations. Rosy Meurer confronted Churchill about his infidelity.

A netizen recently asked Rosy Meurer about the separation speculations, and Meurer quickly clarified her marital stance.

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

The internet user asked:

"Is it true you and Churchill got divorced?"

In response, she dismissed the rumour and attached a brief video depicting Churchill holding their newborn in a shopping mall.

See a screenshot of the video from her Instagram story

Rosy Meurer addresses marriage split with Olakunle Churchill. Credit: @rosymeurer

Source: Instagram

Legit.ng earlier reported that Meurer sent a strong warning to ladies who might be eyeing her husband.

She said she would forgive her man if he cheated on her with another woman.

The actress added that she is the side chic of her husband and she would never take her family issues to social media.

Eniola Badmus shares video of Rosy Meurer and Olakunle Churchill

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Eniola Badmus sparked reactions over Olakunle Churchill and Rosy Meurer's marriage.

There have been rumours that Churchill's third marriage has crashed over alleged domestic violence claims.

In the video shared by Eniola, the couple looked very peaceful in their home with their child, as opposed to the unconfirmed news.

Churchill Finally Unveiled Son face, family graced magazine cover

Tonto Dikeh's former husband, Olakunle Churchill has kept the identity of his son with wife and actress Rosy Meurer a secret since they gave birth to him.

The father of two showed the face of the little boy as the family featured on a magazine cover.

He also shared video from the family photoshoot and fans have been congratulating the cute family and their lovely photos.

Source: Legit.ng