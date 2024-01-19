Another emotional video showing the moment Kunle Remi's wife broke down in tears is trending online

The actor's wife was seen crying in the video as her parents showered blessings on her while she held them

The moving video has, however, stirred different comments as some netizens queried why she was crying

Nollywood actor Kunle Remi and his wife Tiwi continue to make headlines over videos from the traditional wedding, which took place at an undisclosed location in Lagos.

The event was attended by some popular faces in the movie industry, including Kunle's bestie, Bimbo Ademoye, who was his best man.

Kunle Remi’s wife's dad comforts her. Credit: @kunleremiofficial

Kunle's wife, Tiwi, was the centre of attraction as she beautifully rocked an orange traditional bridal attire with beads adorning her neck.

However, the beautiful bride could not hold back the tears as she held on to her parents.

A clip showed Tiwi seated between her parents as she broke down in tears.

Another clip showed her father comforting his daughter as she took the first step to being Mrs Remi.

Watch the emotional video of Kunle Remi's wife, Tiwi, in tears

Reactions trail video of Kunle Remi's wife crying

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions that trailed the video, see them below:

benny_exclusiveshair:

"Why u dey cry...nor be u collect kiss dey pepper us which time here."

oladunnibayode:

"If you no wan marry leave there make another person come o, coz I no understand this cry."

ephhay:

"One day sha, I will understand why brides and their parents cry."

queen_omarh:

"Why are crying now….After kissing profusely. Happy Married Life Boo. We Love you."

a_bikehr:

"I cried so much on my wedding day, ahhh almost ruined my makeup."

raisingsonshines:

"The parental blessings It’s powerful and beautiful, see how it makes grown men and women cry joyfully."

Kunle Remi and his wife look dapper

Kunle Remi rocked a stylish brown agbada which spoke class and elegance.

The actor matched his outfit with a brown cap which was made from his agbada, shoes that matched perfectly.

His wife, Tiwi, who made headlines for issuing warnings to ladies crushing on her man, was also not left out.

Source: Legit.ng