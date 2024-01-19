Nigerian billionaire Femi Otedola and his mum, Lady Doja, were among the prominent faces that attended Kunle Remi's traditional wedding

A viral clip showed the moment Otedola was seen trying to take a picture of Kunle Remi's wife, Tiwi, with his phone

The likes of Deyemi Okanlawon, Toyin Abraham, also stole the spotlight at the adorable event

More videos have continued to emerge from Nollywood actor Kunle Remi and Tiwi's traditional wedding, which took place on Friday, January 19.

Recent videos showed that popular billionaire and business magnate Femi Otedola was also present at the wedding alongside his mother, Lady Doja.

Femi Otedola at Kunle Remi's wedding. Credit: @bellanaijaweddings

Source: Instagram

According to the reports, Tiwi, who shed tears at her wedding, is a niece to the billionaire, who is an elder brother to her mother.

While DJ Cuppy and Temi Otedola weren’t spotted at the event, Otedola's eldest daughter, Tolani, was seen in a video from the ceremony.

Below is a viral clip of the bride posing with her uncle, Femi Otedola, who was seen struggling to take her picture with his phone:

Below is a video of Kunle Remii with Cuppy's grandma

Nollywood stars present at Kunle Remi's wedding

Aside from Bimbo Ademoye, who was the Kunle's best man, other Nollywood stars like Toyin Abraham, Deyemi Okanlawon were also spotted

Below is a video of Toyin Abraham dancing

Below is a video of Deyemi Okanlawon making money rain

People react to video of Femi Otedola at Kunle Remi's wedding

See some of the reactions below:

ikwuaja_lynnamaka:

"Una don see say the babe no small??were are all those jealousy people wey talk say she no too fine?? her money is fine,be caping."

pecutezy:

"No wonder kunle they jump up amd down him jam jackpot."

maya_and_stitches:

"No wonder ooooo , so she’s an otedola."

m.m.m_a.r.hh:

"No wonder he no pick me….. now I understand."

Kunle Remi's wife sends warning to those crushing in actor

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Kunle Remi's wife, Tiwi, issued warnings to ladies crushing on her husband.

In a clip, Tiwi was spotted with Kunle Remi's friend as they bantered about the actor being off the market.

In another clip, Tiwi was heard praying to God to send lovely partners to those crushing on her husband as he was officially hers.

