About four months ago, actress Olaide Oyedeji begged Nigerians to pray for her as she got her body worked on

Months after, the Yoruba movie star is happily showing off her body and even doing adverts with it

Her latest advert video, however, got Nigerians calling her out over her altered body and the lies she is selling as a celebrity

Popular Yoruba actress Olaide Oyedeji recently sparked reactions with a viral video of her.

It is public knowledge that the actress had her body worked on, and she used it to her advantage for an advert.

Netizens react as Olaide Oyedeji shows off body Photo credit: @officialolaideoyedeji

Source: Instagram

In the video, Oyedeji claimed a slim tea gave her her well-toned stomach and urged women to jump on the train.

The actress turned around and showed off her body to buttress her point.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Olaide Oyedeji's video

The actress' video got some people calling her out for promoting lies, and others pointed out the flaw in her reportedly unhealed body.

Read comments gathered below:

ladybetsy1:

"Sorry to say but your belly button isn’t at the right place."

duckworth__:

"Instead of her to sit still and allow the stitches heal, you can literally see the stitches leaking."

_aize__:

"Na God go punish unauna go do surgery finush say na weight loss!! The shape sef Dey dey vex mestiff like akpu."

bella_uyanie_95:

"ah that belly button is not agreeing."

vickii_philips:

"Worst part is that, some will still fall for it."

gladys.odey:

"Them suppose to the arrest this kind people cus na 419 them be."

mmaaku_:

"The weight loss also disappeared the navel too?"

whitevikky:

"Can u guys stop with the lies already ‍♀️.."

moonlite.lux:

"Which kind lipo bi this stomach Dey like signboard ️ "

queenies_hairs:

"Why is her belly button not at the center of her stomach tho. Is it still the tea?? "

pepintern:

"This is the world we live in today, everyone wants a quick fix. Almost no one wants to make lifestyle changes and prioritize their health. Paying millions to look disfiggured is crazy to me"

Olaide Oyedeji drags people cursing her for leaving her marriage

Nollywood actress Olaide Oyedeji finally picked up the courage to call out netizens who dragged and cursed her for leaving her marriage.

In a video on her page, the actress wondered why relationships are a do-or-die affair in Nigeria.

She revealed that people send hate posts on her page and in her DM, with most of the insults and curses coming from women.

Source: Legit.ng