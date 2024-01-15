Jasmine, the adopted daughter of Nollywood actor Mr Ibu has shown her gratitude to Paul Okoye of P-Square for his help

She posted some videos she made with the singer and said he had been there for her family from the beginning

According to her, Okoye did not make any noise about his help as Jasmine added that the singer is a good person

Nollywood actress Chioma Jasmine Okafor, the adopted daughter of John Okafor professionally known as Mr Ibu has expressed gratitude to Paul Okoye of P-Square for standing by her family last year.

Legit.ng had reported that Mr Ibu had undergone surgery and had one of his legs amputated. While still lying on the sick bed, the money raised for him caused controversy between the actor's wife and Jasmine.

A few months after her ordeal and the break she took from social media, she returned and posted some videos where he was with Paul Okoye of P-Square.

She wrote a lengthy caption to the three recordings she posted. According to her, 2023 was overwhelming for herself and her family. The actress said the year was filled with the good, the bad, and the ugly.

Jasmine thereafter thanked Kingrudy for standing by her family from the beginning till the end and he didn't make noise about it.

Jasmine says Kingrudy is a good person

Stating further, the divorced actress noted that the way the singer behaved is how good people normally act.

She prayed for him and also appreciated every other person who stood by her family while they were fighting to save the Nollywood actor.

Fans react to the video posted by Jasmine

Reactions have trailed the recording made by the actress. Here are some of the comments below:

@tema_bih:

"Jasmine get bad mouth sha no gree for any body this year jaz."

@niyiblaq1:

"Stop replying this people why not use your block bottom."

@anosikevictoria582022:

"Awwwww."

@choicegold58:

"Those of shouting leave person family alone are crazy or sick, so at this point I don’t think Mr Ibus relevance after long break from Nollywood is credited to this lady??? If Mrs Ibu had anything against this lady d internet would have seen it tete leave this girl alone!"

@oby_tonia_chilozie:

"Glad to see u back."

@merziblink:

"God bless sweetheart we know the truth forget the hater and the weeked woman we know her trick."

@mimilashyoffical_:

"Good to see you smiling again my darling ,and don’t mind the trolls."

@ujunwa_rejoice:

"Those smiles won't depart from your face, keep being the real you."

@iam_vocal_magician:

"Nothing Stop You… Boss lady.'

@prettychinny782:

"Dear Jaz , I want to tell you how strong you are. You are an amazing soul. Please keep being you and keep deaf ear . I saw all the efforts to make sure papa get the medical attention he needed. Much love from me Dear."

@kay_beautyoffical:

"Hi babe how are you am happy to see you welcome back U deserve everything good and you will have it happy new year my girl."

