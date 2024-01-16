BBNaija star llebaye has granted an interview where she spoke about her plan to own an empire

She was asked what people should look forward to as the new year had just began and she said she will soon unveil her empire

However, she said that she cannot elaborate on it as it is still in the pipeline and she told her fans to watch out for it

Big Brother Naija star IIebaye Odiniya better known as Gen-Z baddie has shared her new year plan with some of her fans.

The reality star who was in Ghana granted an interview with New Day TV station where she talked about so many things.

The interviewer asked her what her fans should look forward to and she said the Great IIebaye. She added that she was building her empire very soon.

BBN IIebaye shares her new year goals, says she is building an empire. Photo credit @ilebayeee

The winner of the 2023 edition of the reality show was also asked to explain more about her plan but she refused. IIebaye said that actions speak louder than voice. The Gen-Z baddies asked her fans to look forward to what she had said.

Recall that the reality star has shared how she will be spending her cash prize. IIebaye had said that she would pay N12million as her tithe after which she added that she would consider other material things as well.

See the video here:

Fans react to the what IIebaye said

Reactions have trailed what the reality star said about having her empire. Here are some of the comments below:

@hettyakorf200:

"Her manager is doing a great job on her. Yes, no need sharing her business plans until execution."

@blackispower01:

"Beautiful Blessed Girl."

@tabi_de_explora:

"I knew ilebaye will be a peaceful winner.... First person I really really voted for, I still have all the numbers I used I wish you all the best and wish my self all the best too."

@originaldemmy:

"Guess what, I believe her, I have no business in wishing she's lying. Y'all should leave this smallie out of your troll list edakun. You might not see her coming, jus the way y'all didn't see her coming in the house."

@itz_jexxie':

"What’s this jan Z empire stuff we keep hearing since you left the house ?"

@beautyangel929:

"@realitytving Ilebaye won’t stop this empire talk , nothing she gat to offer , big brother gave her the win just to keep entertaining people to keep watching . Not a deserving winner."

@jozydevine:

"Welcome to the comment section, what would you like to drink."

@karchyzconfectioneries:

"Baby girl...I keep loving you everyday."

@kris.2783':

"The Great Ilebaye nice one babe girl .'

@mwandingivinicis:

"I don't trust ilebaye...she have been clubbing day and night...I don't know if the cash is still available .'

@kris.2783:

"Smart Genz baddie queen of Genz baddie empire."

@msmoosah':

"Actions speak louder than words." And that's on purrrr, yes baby."

Source: Legit.ng