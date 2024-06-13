Portable has continued to rant about his meeting with Davido and phone call with Zlatan Ibile in the US

In a recent video, Portable Zazu lashed out at an individual advising about a foreign label to sign with

Netizens are, however, claiming the message was directed to DMW label boss Davido

It appears the dinner controversial singer Habeeb Okikiola, aka Portable, had with his senior colleague David Adeleke Davido recently in Atlanta didn't end well despite the fun pictures and videos that trended online.

Barely a few days after their link-up, the Zazu label boss who recently dragged Davido's ally, Zlatan Ibile, has seemingly come for the DMW boss himself.

Portable reveals he was advised to sign for Empire label. Credit: @portablebaeby @davido

In a viral video, Portable made a statement about an individual wrongly advising him to sign for Empire instead of Song Music.

Portable, who didn't mention names, stressed that he wants to win a Grammy like his adviser.

In his words:

“You are signed to Sony Music but you’re giving me bad advice in America to get signed to Empire & collect advance. The same Grammy you’re chasing is what I’m also chasing."

Watch the video below:

Netizens claim Portable was referring to Davido

Several netizens claimed Portable's statement was about Davido, who was recently close to winning his first Grammy.

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, read them below:

pab_bernard:

"Everyone saw this coming! Davido no go ever get sense. Na Wetin Zlatan dey warn am against be this."

saintthug:

"I no dey give a man more than what he deserves cuss they still dey bite the hand wey dey feed them…"

mayorsoj:

"Portable clearly knows his worth and I love him for that . He drag zlatan and davido together e con still maintain steeze."

iam_supatrick1:

"Davido good heart go really deh hunt am shaa. Give all these people space. Stop deh show the love for a while."

oluwakayode.ulrich:

"Davido Always Let Him Fans Down."

endlesstripa:

"I trust Wizkid sha, na over familiarity they cause all this one na."

