Veteran Nollywood actor, Ibrahim Chatta, got his fans showering him with amazing words on his 52nd birthday

The actor shared flawless photos of himself in agbada to celebrate his big day, and fans have trooped to the comments section of the to shower him with kind words

Ibrahim's ex-girlfriend and baby mama, Yinka Solomon and her husband also put the past aside and celebrated the actor

It's the big 52 birthday celebration for veteran Yoruba Nollywood actor, Ibrahim Chatta, and he is thankful for his big day.

The thespian shared new lovely photos of himself in agbada attire as he gave praise to almighty

Allah for his mercy.

Ibrahim Chatta celebrates 52nd birthday. Credit: @ibrahimchatta_lordthespis

Source: Instagram

According to him:

"AlhamduliLlah for life Allah’s mercy is sufficient It’s my +1 today."

Check out his post below:

Ibrahim's estranged girlfriend and baby mama, Yinka Solomon and her husband, Olasunkanmi Mabinu-Ori, also celebrated his big day.

Olasunkanmi wrote:

"We'll be best friends forever, bro, because a friend who is like a brother is one worth holding on to. Happy birthday @ibrahimchatta_lordthespis."

Check out the post below:

Yinka, on her part, celebrated her ex-lover by sharing pizza to people n what seemed like a movie location, and the celebrant took part of it.

Check out her post below:

Nigerians celebrate with Ibrahim Chatta

A number of Ibrahim Chatta's fans and celebrity colleagues have trooped to his post's comments section to send him lovely birthday wishes.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Faithiawilliams:

"Happy birthday my actor..more grace..in Sha Allah."

Semilorepweety:

"Happy birthday sir live long and prosper in Grace."

Tayecurrency_official:

"Happy birthday to you more good life."

Lekan_kingkong:

"Happy birthday to you Eni Iyi, Igba Odun, iseju kan baba."

Omo_jiddah:

"Happy birthday to my favorite actor ❤️, I wish you more of Allah's Rahma."

