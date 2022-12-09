Olaide Oyedeji has joined the list of Nigerian celebrities who splurged millions on owning a home

The actress who is based in Germany with her husband and kids shared a video of the moment the house was getting blessed

A colleague of the actress shared a photo of the house and congratulations has poured in for Oyedeji

Popular Germany-based Yoruba actress Olaide Oyedeji is ending 2022 as a landlady in Nigeria.

The movie star known for her hilarious nature shared a video of the entrance of the house with one of her spiritual mothers raining prayers on everyone who would live in the house.

Actress Olaide Oyedeji builds a house in Nigeria Photo credit: @officialolaideoyedeji

The actress noted in her caption that God came through for her.

"GOD did it @feranmi_spiritual_empire thank you for all you do. The prayers. The support. The advice spiritually, physically, emotionally. Thank you, God will continue to be, on this mountain "

Watch the video below:

A colleague of Olaide's, Olayinka Solomon, took to her page to congratulate the latest landlady and shared a photo of the house.

"Congratulations @officialolaideoyedeji More to come insha Allah.....Winning team "

Nigerians congratulate Olaide Oyedeji

bukola_adeeyo:

"Congratulations darling"

officialomoborty:

"Congratulations darling."

folorunshoadeola:

"Congratulations my love❤️"

kemity:

"C for Congratulations clear picture coming make una wait. E clear pass 3D."

biolabayo1:

"Congratulations to you and your family, so so happy for you."

hajia_mariam_olaniyan:

"Congratulations ma’am Alihamdulilah ..I tap into dis grace for me and my husband by dis time next year inshall Allah "

kenzyherbals:

"I have wanted to post this since yesterday. I’m so happy. Congratulations sis, I’m so proud of you @officialolaideoyedeji."

Olaide Oyedeji forced to write test during PTA meeting

The regular Parents' Teachers' Association (PTA) meeting turned into something else for Nigerian actress, Olaide Oyedeji, in Germany.

The actress got stunned when she attended her kids' school's PTA meeting and parents were asked to write a test.

Wondering how embarrassing the moment is, she declared that she is not so grounded in the German language.

Olaide declared that she did not go to German school and that the little German language she speaks was picked on the streets.

Source: Legit.ng