Popular Yoruba actress Olaide Oyedeji has taken to social media with a video reacting to the bullying she has been enduring for leaving her marriage

The mum of four added that some people left the comment section with insults and curses and chose to send her private messages on Instagram

Olaide's post generated mixed reactions; while some people supported her, others reminded her that she brought her business outside

Nollywood actress Olaide Oyedeji has finally picked up the courage to call out netizens dragging and cursing her for leaving her marriage.

In a video on her page, the actress wondered why relationships are a do-or-die affair in Nigeria.

Actress Olaide Oyedeji calla out those hating on her Photo credit: @olukotan_alan/@officialolaideoyedeji

She revealed that people send hate posts on her page and in her DM, with most of the insults and curses coming from women.

The Germany-based actress urged people fighting on her ex-husband's behalf to marry him instead of spending their time cursing her.

Hinting that the marriage didn't end because of her, the actress added that if she's not a good woman to have, he would not try to come back to her.

Olaide also dropped curses on her haters and asked why she should not be happy because she is a celebrity.

She captioned the video with:

"Please let’s be guided "

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Olaide's post

shikemi_baby_:

"Ur husband matter not concern me ooo Are u a celebrity ?"

_oluwabetty:

"It's fine you voice out, if you want them to leave stop bringing out your personal stuff out, what people don't know they can't destroy. I come in peace ☮️ oo"

sleekysexystylesz:

"The fact still remains you can’t be too good Also… because they are trying to come back doesn’t mean you don’t have your flaws either. Being with 3 men and leaving all at this age says some negative vibes about you too."

tumininu247:

"You brought this upon yourself, you brought the same "relationship" to their seeing and too much was shared on that same relationship to this street, so you gave the Agbero of the same street to think they have the rights to have says in your life ✌"

tosmal.25:

"I never understand why people love to force their own lifestyle on others. If you care about the man do much then y’all should marry him. Na breakup she breakup, she’s not dragging him."

qwinbee_skincare:

"And you see all these people wey dey carry another person matter for head ehn, nah their life no balance pass… Y’all should just rest and leave her alone."

Olaide Oyedeji becomes landlady in Nigeria

Popular Germany-based Yoruba actress Olaide Oyedeji ended 2022 as a landlady in Nigeria.

The movie star, known for her hilarious nature, shared a video of the entrance of the house with one of her spiritual mothers raining prayers on everyone who would live in the house.

A colleague of the actress shared a photo of the house, and congratulatory messages poured in for Oyedeji.

