Peter Kalu Ndem, a Nigerian, is set to become the holder of the Guinness World Records' youngest male screenwriter

The Nigerian screenwriter also shared proof of the approval message he received from the world record body

Peter Ndem, during an interview with Legit.ng, said he wanted to attempt the challenge to show the world that there was no reason to doubt one's ability

From Hilda Baci to Chef Dammy and many more, Nigerians are known to have broken records in different categories on the prestigious Guinness World Records.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Hilda Baci was named record holder for the longest cooking marathon in 2023.

Nigerian man to set a new record as Guinness World Records youngest male screenwriter.

Source: Instagram

Another Nigerian, a screenwriter named Peter Kalu Ndem, is set to join the list, but this time, he could be a pioneer of the Guinness World Records' youngest male screenwriter, a feat that no one in the world has ever attained.

Peter Kalu Ndem reaches out to Guinness World Records

Peter Ndem, who has worked on movie projects with the likes of Nollywood stars Zack Orji, Jibola Dabo, Bimbo Ademoye, Jackie Appia, Jide Kosoko, Jagun Jagun star Adedimeji Lateef, and many more, shared proof of the mail he received from the Guinness World Records granting him approval to embark on the challenge.

Among the documents Peter submitted to the record body were a birth certificate, a membership certificate of the Screenwriters Guild of Nigeria (SWGN), two official attestations, and others.

Below is a screenshot of the approval mail from Guinness World Record to Peter Kalu Ndem:

Peter Kalu Ndem explains why he took up audacious challenge

The Nigerian screenwriter, in an exclusive interview with Legit.ng revealed he took up the challenge, scheduled for Saturday, March 30, in Lagos, because he wanted people to know every dream was achievable.

He said:

"I am a born writer who has come along way despite all odds and frustrations from venturing into my passion. And today, I finally conquered, doing what I love best and doing it perfectly. Now, reason why am embarking on this challenge is because I have every thing needed to achieve it. Secondly, to show the world there is possibility when people often doubts your ability. Also, to encourage and inspire everyone that its easy to achieve your dream if you don't give up."

Peter, who is confident of becoming the world's youngest screenwriter record holder, added that he intends to take his career to the highest level once he attains his goal.

In his words:

"Furthermore, to build my career and take it to the highest level I had ever dreamed of. As a matter of fact, I have got good plans to forge ahead after being announced as the world record holder and not just to be called the record holder."

Age is not a limit to Peter Ndem's dream

The screenwriter, who has worked on more than ten movie projects, was born on October 4, 1994, which means he would turn 30 in October by 2024.

Because Peter will be the pioneer of the world's youngest screenwriter record holder, age restriction does not apply to him.

However, whoever would want to unseat him would have to be younger than him.

He said:

"One of the criteria or evidence to be submitted to GWR, according to them, is birth certificate or marriage certificate if the person to attempt the record is married, meaning my age is not a restriction since I am the first."

Details on Guinness World Record's specific guidelines revealed the age of the record claimant will be taken at the end of the record attempt.

Irish chef dethrones Hilda Baci

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Nigeria's Hilda Baci was unseated on the prestigious Guinness World Record for the longest cooking hours in 2023.

This was after her record was broken by Irish chef Alan Fish, who cooked for 119 hours and 57 minutes.

This was more than 24 hours longer than the previous record held by Hilda.

