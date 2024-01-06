Funke Akindele's latest success at the box office is gaining her positive reviews and appraisals from high places.

Less than 24 hours after getting presidential recognition for the success of her latest movie, Labour Party bannerman Peter Obi has hailed the thespian.

Obi stated that her accomplishment further stamps Nigeria's African dominance and described Nollywood as one of Nigeria's biggest exports.

Peter Obi, the Labour Party's candidate, has praised Funke Akindele's hit movie, 'A Tribe Called Judah,' stating that it mirrors the struggles experienced by less-privileged Nigerians.

Obi expressed this view through a statement on his verified X handle on Saturday, January 6.

The movie achieved a significant milestone by becoming the first Nollywood film to surpass N1 billion in box office revenue within three weeks of its release.

Obi pointed out that the film portrayed various intricate difficulties encountered by numerous underprivileged families in Nigeria as they navigate survival challenges.

He wrote:

"It is heartwarming to learn that ‘A Tribe Called Judah’ a movie by Nigerian Movie Producer, @funkeakindele, has achieved a record-breaking earning of N1 billion, in just 3 weeks of its release, thus marking a historic moment in our Nigerian movie industry.

"The latest movie touches on some of the complex challenges faced by many less privileged families in Nigeria, in their struggles for survival.

"It skillfully tells a story that appeals to its audience in a comic and entertaining delivery."

Nollywood is one of Nigeria's biggest exports - Peter Obi

He expressed that Nollywood has significantly contributed to Nigeria's global presence over the past decade, showcasing the innate potential of its people, as vividly depicted in Akindele's extensive body of work.

Obi praised Akindele for achieving remarkable success with her two earlier films, "Battle on Buka Street" and "Omo Ghetto," which currently hold the second and third positions as the highest box office earnings in Nigeria, respectively.

He added:

“I congratulate Funke Akindele for achieving this feat which is a bold testament to her passion, hard work, and dedication in the movie industry.”

Tinubu, Atiku hail Funke Akindele as latest movie grosses N1bn

Meanwhile, Funke Akindele has been commended and congratulated by Nigerians, including President Bola Tinubu, for the success of her movie.

President Tinubu, in a statement, congratulated the actor for her success and promised his optimal support for the creative industry.

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar congratulated Akindele for the success of "The Tribe Called Judah."

