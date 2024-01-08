Nollywood director Moses Inwang, in a latest statement, has announced the end of his marriage with actress Emem Inwang

Moses revealed he and Emem chose to part ways after ten years for individual happiness and personal growth

The director's announcement has stirred reactions from many, including celebrities, as they expressed shock

Popular Nigerian movie director Moses Inwang, also known as Sneezemankind, on Monday, January 8, announced the end of his ten-year marriage with Nollywood actress Emem Inwang.

Sharing a picture of him and his now former wife, Moses revealed the divorce was a difficult but necessary decision.

Nollywood director Moses Inwang urged the public to respect his family's privacy. Credit: @sneezemankkind @ememinwang

Source: Instagram

He wrote in part:

"After much reflection and discussion, Emem and I have decided to part ways after about 10 years of marriage. While this is undoubtedly a challenging time for both of us, we believe it is the best path forward for our individual happiness and personal growth."

The movie director further urged the public to respect his family's privacy, adding that he and Emem remain committed to maintaining a positive and healthy co-parenting relationship for the well-being of their boys.

Moses Inwang and Emem Inwang married in 2014, and their union was blessed with two boys named Jordan and Eden.

See Moses Inwang's post below:

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Moses Inwang made headlines after he shared 23 things Coronavirus taught him about the world.

Celebrities, fans react as Moses and Emem Inwang's marriage crash

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

nkechiblessingsunday:

"Haaa."

desmondelliot:

"Happy for u bro."

officialnelly_honeybell:

"Una wan start again this new year abi?? Divorce news no let us rest last year wey just start, una don resume again??. No problem. We go begin arrest all divorced couples now.70 years in prison."

purplespice_mk:

"This is sad to see but respectfully done. Please maintain a cordial relationship with Emem for the children's sake. Co-parenting when done right, may be a healthier alternative to an unhappy marriage. You both are in my prayers."

Yul Edochie confirms May filed for divorce

Yul Edochie confirmed his estranged wife May filed for divorce from him, Legit.ng reported.

The actor also queried why she refused to drop his name and return the bride price he paid to her family to marry her.

In another report, Yomi Casual's wife advised May to remove Yul's name from her social media profile.

Source: Legit.ng