The video of Davido arriving at Gbaramatu Delta state for Benikrukru 2023 carnival is trending online

In the recording, the singer was dressed in black trousers and top, and black face cap and a nose mask

He was surrounded by a lot of military men who kept him safe while traveling to the area and another boat also followed his

Foremost Nigerian singer David Adeleke, better known as Davido, was in Gbaramatu, Delta state late last year to attend the Benikrukru carnival which took place in December during the Yuletide period.

The DMW boss had to travel some kilometers on water to get to his destination. In the recording, he was surrounded by some men who sat with him in the boat as they journeyed to his destination.

Davido travels on boat for Gbaramatu carnival in Delta state. Photo credit @davido/Instagram

He wore a black shirt, black trousers, and a black face cap to the area. He also covered his mouth and nose with a facemask to disguise while going for the carnival.

The 'Timeless' crooner who welcomed a set of twins last year was accompanied by heavy security men who were armed.

The boat which the Grammy nominee entered was followed by another ferry which also had military men on board.

Fans react to the video of Davido in a boat

Reactions have trailed the clip of Davido in a boat in Delta state. Here are some of the comments below:

@king_maccati:

"Musician that have love for his fans."

@juzyboymaido:

"Only OBO can go this far. This man."

@bosuga20:

"No life jacket this is not safe oooooo."

@iambellysconi:

Shey nah 2023 or 2024."

@ogechilwuala:

"Make nothing do our davido oooooooo,if not delta state mind no go touch ground oooooo."

@thereallcity01:

"Obo man of the people."

@susan.bintu:

"We dey here."

@ejikexconcepts:

"If David no day rest, who you be."

@officialdaddymo:

"Davido dey work like person whey no get money. Nobody get excuse again ooooo."

@_glassesrepublic.:

"This man don reach naija again person wey say e wan go rest."

Davido reveals the man who taught him how to sing

Legit.ng had reported that Davido had spoken about the person who helped him tone his music skills during his teenage years.

The singer stirred emotion after the video was seen online as he added that the man allowed him to use his studio but didn't charge him for once.

Davido said that the man's name is Xela. He helped him when he was 13 till he clocked 16 years.

