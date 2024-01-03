Nigerian singer Kizz Daniel has sparked emotions online with a video of a little girl he shared on his pages

The singer, in his post, put out a public notice for the young girl, noting that he had a handsome reward for her and anyone who could provide information about her

The little girl has become a social media sensation as clips of her singing Kizz Daniel's Twe Twe with so much passion and talent went viral

Renowned Nigerian singer Oluwatobiloba Anidugbe, aka Kizz Daniel, has sparked a massive search on social media for a little girl.

In a post on his social media page, the singer shared a clip of a little girl singing one of his new hit songs, Twe Twe, with so much zeal and passion.

Kizz Daniel, in the caption of the post, noted that he was ready to give the little girl a million naira. He also announced that anyone who could help him contact the little would be given a handsome reward.

Kizz Daniel shares why the video of the girl is special to him

The singer shared in his caption why he feels a special connection to the video of the little girl. He noted that watching her sing the song brought back memories.

Read an excerpt of Kizz Daniel's comment:

"It’s obvious she was sent on an errand, peep her right hand She’s holding a Naira note This brings back memories walahi."

Watch the clip of the little girl singing Kizz Daniel's song below:

See how netizens reacted to the video

Here are some of the comments that trailed the clip:

@uthy_omg:

"I go add 100k , she’s too sweet."

@sucreepapitoo:

"We don later catch the person wey write the lyrics for Vado."

@quadri_ifeoluwa:

"I know where she dy ,but I never eat this morning,I for take you there."

@juan_ukas:

"We just dey born our ancestors."

@prettyogedee:

"When I Dey her age na…..”There’s fire on the mountain” and “Today is bright” I Dey sing. Children of nowadays."

@oma_wills:

"Brilliant girl , I can't even sing it, na only twe twe part I know."

@bblackrecords:

"From her own lyrics that “Sedi Ben bèn lè bè”

@mz_esheza:

"One thing I know !!! Mothers, africa aunties and kids love Kizz Daniel like mad."

@crystalwhiat:

"It shows that the song has been on repeat in her house."

@dianpretty24:

"The return of our ancestors ❤️❤️❤️ welcome back grandma love you."

Kizz Daniel celebrates 10 years on stage with a new whip

Legit.ng recalls a previous report about Nigerian singer Kizz Daniel when he announced he was celebrating 10 years on stage.

The "My G" hitmaker stunned many on social media after splurging millions of naira to acquire Rolls Royce Cullinan to mark his 10th on-stage anniversary.

In honour of this milestone, Kizz also took to social media to share a snapshot of himself dressed in a stylish black ensemble, representing his illustrious musical journey spanning a decade.

