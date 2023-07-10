Veteran Nigerian actor Fatai Adekunle Adetayo popularly called Lalude 's wife is a year older today July 10

The Yoruba actor shared photos of his beautiful wife and in his caption, gushed over her

Fans of the actor took to his comment section and sent birthday wishes to the mother of his children

Popular Nigerian actor Fatai Adekunle Adetayo aka Lalude has taken to social media to celebrate his wife.

The actor who plays the role of a herbalist in most movies, shared photos of his beautiful wife to mark the special day.

Lalude celebrates his wife on her birthday Photo credit: @laludefilmproductions

Source: Instagram

In his caption, Lalude tagged his wife his mother, his gist partner and his everything.

He wrote:

"It's your birthday my wife, my gist partner,my mother,my everything you are a blessing to me ❤️❤️❤️❤️ love you so much, may the blessings of God be with you as you clock another year "

See the post below:

Netizens celebrate with Lalude

Fans of the actor joined him in celebrating his beautiful wife read comments gathered below:

cabash_1:

"Happy birthday ma long life and prosperity ❤️❤️"

officialmubolawal:

"Live long Iya ibejii mii we love you ❣❣❣❣❣ God bless your new age "

noble_dee_1:

"Happy birthday llnp.Age gracefully insha allah."

fredrick_testy:

"Your new age is blessed in Jesus name Ma'am."

officialmrkolu:

"Iya Ibeji, happy birthday to you."

preshy_nicki:

"Happy birthday ma long life and prosperity more grace "

ojulopesi1:

"HBD 2u Olori wishing you llnp in good health "

accessories_by_sunmzy:

"Happy Birthday ma."

