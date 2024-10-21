Videos of Nollywood actor and former BBNaija star Tobi Bakre at Fountain of Life Church in Lagos are trending online

A clip showed the moment Tobi Bakre carried actor and Pastor Jimmy Odukoya on the church altar

Another video showed the moment the former BBNaija star appreciated God while testifying to his goodness

Popular actor, TV host, and former BBNaija reality star Tobi Bakre recently trended on social media due to his presence at Fountain of Life Church in Lagos.

A video showed the moment actor and Pastor Jimmy Odukoya invited Tobi to the altar amid cheers and applause from church members.

Upon mounting the altar, an excited Tobi lifted Pastor Jimmy like a child in excitement.

Watch the video as Tobi Bakre lifts Pastor Jimmy Odukoya below:

In another video, the former BBNaija reality star was seen testifying to God's goodness in his life while appreciating his maker on his knees as Pastor Jimmy stood beside him, watching.

Watch the video of Tobi Bakre testifying in the church below:

Reactions trail Tobi Bakre's presence in church

Legit.ng captured some of the comments as some netizens criticised Tobi Bakre's presence in the church. They claimed he was a Muslim. Read some of the reactions below:

achy_belle:

"What’s wrong with Tobi attending a church as a Muslim?"

iamsisiadeola:

"He actually answered the altar call in church today."

asuquo.divine:

"Every Quran reader in Islam believes in Jesus Christ. It is in their cardinal belief. Do not be quick to judge people nor their faith."

bamigboyeomobolaji:

"Tobi is a Muslim and he's giving a testimony in the church, what a time to be alive."

beygood1992:

"Maybe una no understand Yoruba ppl. Many ppl are born in inter-faith families. They attend Mosque and Church; celebrate all religious festivals. I say dis bcos im Yoruba and my family is same. You can practise anyone u wish."

princesskuyet:

"So Muslim no fit attend church??.... What kind of pple do we have in this world."

