Late Alaafin's wife, Queen Dami, has penned an appreciation post to controversial singer Portable Zazu

Queen Dami, who shared pictures of the Zazu crooner, thanked him for teaching her the meaning of love

As expected, Queen Dami's message to Portable has stirred different comments, with some netizens dragging her

The late Alaafin of Oyo's wife, Queen Dami, has left people talking with an appreciation message she penned to Street Pop star Habeeb Okikiola aka Portable.

Queen Dami sweetly poured her heart to Portable who she called 'her king' as she cheered him on to the New Year.

Late Alaafin's wife calls Portable Zazu her man. Credit: @officialqueen_dami

Source: Instagram

She also expressed gratitude to the singer for teaching her the meaning of love and affection.

Affirming her love for Portable, she stated that she was thankful to God and counted herself lucky to have him.

She wrote:

"My king, . Thank you for teaching me the meaning of love and affection and loving me unconditionally every day. I love you with all my heart and soul. I am thankful to God and to my lucky stars for having you as my Man. I love you to the end of the world❤️ see you in 2024 AMEN."

See Queen Dami's post below:

This comes hours after Portable officially unveiled Yoruba actress Ashabi Simple as his housewife.

Netizens react as Queen Dami gushes about Portable

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments, see them below:

the_pearlsorganicskincare:

"omo portable wives are the most understanding women cos how are the three of them playing this game well."

hurpzy23:

"If portable can give a woman peace of mind then what’s your excuse as a man? Most of una dey attack ham always on social media but his close associates and family knows he’s a blessing to them."

jommyhair2:

"I’m beginning to see portable in a different form May he never lack."

golddc1:

"Wetin portable dey give una chop?"

Portable replies Charles Okocha

Portable responded to Nollywood actor Charles Okocha in a video he posted online, Legit.ng reported.

Portable made a video where he slammed the actor and boasted how he defeated him.

This was after Okocha made a video and lamented that the match was rigged while demanding a rematch.

Source: Legit.ng