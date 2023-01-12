Nollywood actress Destiny Etiko has started the year on a good note as indicated by a recent post shared on Instagram

The movie star shared a photo showing her all-white palatial mansion which is still undergoing construction in Enugu

Many fans and colleagues in the entertainment industry were left in awe as they took to her comment section gushing over the property

PAY ATTENTION: How media literate are you? Click to take a quiz – bust fake news with Legit.ng!

Nollywood actress Destiny Etiko has been heartily congratulated by friends, industry colleagues and fans on social media after giving an interesting update.

The movie star couldn’t contain her excitement as she posted a picture of her palatial all-white mansion in Enugu.

Destiny Etiko shares photo of her all-white palatial mansion in Enugu. Photo: @destinyetikoofficial

Source: Instagram

According to Etiko, it was almost a challenge for her to recognize the building because of the impressive work that had been carried out by her real estate plug.

“I no come sabi my ENUGU house again o m,” the actress captioned her photo post.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

See below:

Social media users react

adinmasomadina said:

"Ah ah na mansion."

bensonokonkwo said:

"This is so Beuatiful."

nonso_ugezu said:

"Wow wow this is beautiful unlimited worldwide you too much God did."

blessing_3974 said:

"She is fine come get money join drama doll is no body mate ."

beautygoddess_2374 said:

"Congratulations drama doll this is beautiful."

patpat_ugwu said:

"Jesus baby u are wonderful I am short of words."

chichinwa_ said:

"This is beautiful they are extremely good oo for what I’m seeing no cap ."

celebrity_painter19 said:

"It fine... but later u will work on the roof to match the royal status, also the cost of maintenance of this royal status is more complex and expensive more than the normal level."

Actress Destiny Etiko acquires new house

Some months ago, Legit.ng reported that the Nollywood actress shared the news of her latest property purchase with fans and followers on social media.

Etiko posted pictures of the building on her Instagram page and she was spotted posing in front of it.

“Whom God has blessed. No man can curse. Thank u lord for everything," she captioned the post as she expressed her gratitude to the almighty God.

Source: Legit.ng