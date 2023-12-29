Sola Sobowale's daughter staged a surprise private lunch for her dear mother on her 60th birthday

The actress who clocked 60 a few days ago was shocked to see her family members dining with her

She wore a lovely gown made with traditional aso oke with matching headgear to the venue of the event

Nollywood actress, Sola Sobowale was treated to a private lunch in commemoration of her 60th birthday.

Legit.ng had reported that the actress had a photoshoot to mark her 60th birthday in style and painted social media red with her pictures.

Sola Sobowale's daughter surprises mom with 60th birthday private lunch. Photo credit @solasobowale/@miimiisworld

Her daughter, Miimiisworld on Instagram decided to surprise the actress who featured in a Bollywood flick last year with a private lunch with very close friends and family members.

In the video sighted on social media, the actress was led to Sare Restaurant, the venue of the event, she didnt want to enter the venue and was asking her daughter what was going on.

Sola Sobowale screamed when she saw her siblings

In the clip, the talented movie actress was shocked and had to scream when she saw her elder siblings.

She entered the venue and appreciated those who came to rejoice with her. She was wearing a brown gown made from traditional aso oke.

Fans react to the video of Sola Sobawale's surprise lunch

Netizens have reacted to the surprise lunch Sola Sobowale's daughter gave her on her birthday. Here are some of the comments below:

@fjiggy:

"Happy birthday to your legendary mum @solasobowale and Thank you for choosing Sare."

@real_estate_with_ayo:

"I see aunty B with the husband."

@rinbukgor:

"Love you ma."

@madameeni:

"Just Amazing."

@the_ponmile:

"This warmed my heart so much. May your children take care of you too sis. Aunty Sola deserves all the good things of life. I grew up watching her."

@aanuoluwa_po:

"Congratulations Oba tiwa."

@okiki_olaxxl:

"Living Legend."

@adebimpedurojaiyematti:

"Happy Glorious Birthday to u ma'am."

@nimizee_events:

"Thank you for putting smile on mummy’s face, she deserves the best at all times."

