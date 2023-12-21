Iyabo Ojo has flooded her social media timeline with adorable pictures as she clocked 46 on Thursday

The talented actress and mother of two rocked an orange outfit as she sweetly marked her special day

Iyabo's lover Paulo, among other popular celebrities, has since taken to social media to celebrate with her

It is a moment of celebration for popular Yoruba actress and movie producer Iyabo Ojo as she marked her 46th birthday on Thursday, December 21.

An excited Iyabo, who recently sued Naira Marley for N1 billion, took to her Instagram page to share adorable pictures of herself slaying in an orange outfit.

Iyabo Ojo slays in an orange outfit. Credit: @iyaboojofespris

Source: Instagram

“Happy 46th birthday Queen Mother," the mum of two wrote in her caption.

Check out the pictures Iyabo Ojo shared below:

Iyabo Ojo's man celebrates her

The Nollywood actress lover Paulo was not left out as he took to his page to share a clip showing different pictures of him with Iyabo.

"Happiest Birthday Ezenwanyi !!!!! @iyaboojofespris !!!! (Queen Mother ) (ODiUkoNaMba) beautiful Soul - TeddyBear," Paulo added in his caption.

See his post below:

Messages pour in for Iyabo Ojo

Legit.ng captured some of the tributes that poured in for Iyabo Ojo from some of her colleagues like Rita Dominic, Chioma Akpotha, Ayo Makun, among others. See the messages below:

ritadominic:

"Happy birthday hun."

tokemakinwa:

"Happy birthday Queen."

ucheogbodo:

"Happy birthday Queen mother."

aycomedian:

"Happy birthday, beautiful soul."

chiomagoodhair:

"Happy birthday to the love of my life! I’m so glad we get to be in each others corner. You’re an amazing soul and everyone who has experienced you can attest to this. I pray this year is everything you wish for it to be and more."

eddiewatsonjr:

"I can’t believe you’re 46! Can’t believe you’re older than me! You’re super dope‼️ Happy birthday."

stannze:

"Happiest 46th birthday Mama."

nikkilaoye:

"Happy birthday dear sis..2 days after mine. We are special ppl indeed. God bless you more as you add a new year today amen ❤️ . Thank you for all you do Love you plenty sis @iyaboojofespris."

Tonto Dikeh drums support for Iyabo Ojo

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Tonto Dikeh threw her weight behind Iyabo Ojo, who faced N500 million lawsuit from Naira Marley.

The mother of one also shared videos of Iyabo's counterclaim against the music executive.

“We started together, and we end it together. Regardless,” she wrote.

