Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh has shown support for her colleague and friend, Iyabo Ojo, regarding her legal dispute with embattled singer Naira Marley

The music executive demanded a public apology from the outspoken actress, stating that she would face a N500 million charge

Iyabo Ojo, in return, demanded N1 billion from the singer and accused him of misleading the public, which Tonto decided to involve herself in

Nigerian actress turned politician Tonto Dikeh has spoken out to support her friend and colleague Iyabo Ojo, who is facing a N500 million lawsuit from the troubled musician Naira Marley.

According to a report by Legit.ng this week, Naira Marley, whose real name is Azeez Adeshina Fashola, has taken the activist actress Iyabo to court, threatening legal action that might result in damages of up to N500 million unless she issues a public apology.

Naira sued the actress, claiming she defamed him by posting untrue and harmful things about him on her social media pages.

The singer’s lawsuit circulated online, prompting Iyabo to respond with a N1 billion counterclaim.

The movie star sued the musician for N1 billion, claiming the artist was trying to coerce her into paying for his misleading public statements.

Tonto took to Instagram to back up her colleague, saying they were in this together from the beginning and will stay that way until the finish.

The mother of one also shared videos of Iyabo’s counterclaim against the music executive.

“We started together, and we end it together. Regardless,” she wrote.

Netizens react to Tonto Dikeh’s post supporting Iyabo Ojo

freshies07:

"You go soon collect yourself,no worry…all of una no go die well aje."

i_am_nessa23:

"Una wen Dey shout justice for mohbad una self need justice rubbish."

drugzluxurious:

"I hate vdm Aswear I wonder who has been supporting that guy from day one."

nycombs:

"Tonto you are wasting your time and chasing clout."

ruth.adeyinka.39:

"Am feeling ok with this,I felt so bad when all their threats made everyone fighting for true justice to feel relax and I thought Queen mother and king Tonto already backed out. but it's good now that naira woke the sleeping dogs by himself cuz God is ready to fight this battle."

janeypuella:

"Na fear make them no add you name from beginning."

bolajisparks:

"Law And Technicalities. If only people can learn and stand for truth, justice and equality regardless of social class, then we will have a better and safer society. In a Nation of over 200Million people only few including these great women are fighting for a cause that will affect even generations unborn if well tackled. No one should be intimidated for standing and fighting for what’s right. Love always @tontolet."

adeniji7624:

"Real definition of women supporting women, special regards for the Queen mothers."

Iyabo Ojo says the reason for fighting Naira Marley

Legit.ng had reported that Ojo had opened up on the reason she was fighting Naira Marley.

According to her, she used to send her children to the singer's house and he would spice their drinks with illegal substances.

She boasted that once the government was done with the singer's case, she would start her own.

