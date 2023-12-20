BBNaija Vee has celebrated her mother on her 50th birthday with a lovely note and photos

She shared some throwback pictures of her mom and herself when she was a child

The reality star also shared pictures they took together when she became an adult

BBNaija star Victoria Adeyele better known as Vee has taken to social media to celebrate her mother who clocked 50 years on Wednesday.

The Locked-Down edition housemate shared lovely pictures to mark her mother's birthday. She made a picture collage as she shared throwback photos and new pictures of herself and her mother.

BBNaija Vee marks her mother's birthday in style. Photo credit @veeiye

Source: Instagram

In one of the throwback photos, she was still a baby and her mother was carrying her in her arms. In the second one, she was much older and was standing in front of her mother.

The most recent photo was taken at an event. She and her mother were wearing matching head gears and white lace gowns.

BBN Vee calls her mother an angel

In the caption of her post, the reality star who won a trip to Scotland called her mother the angel of her life. She stated that her mother was the most generous and real woman she has ever known.

Vee also declared her love for her mother and added that she can't imagine a day without her.

See the post here:

Fans react to the post made by Vee about her mother

Reactions have trailed the birthday post made by the reality show star. Here are some of the comments below:

